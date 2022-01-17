Reigning F1 champ crashes out of the lead of the year's biggest virtual race

Max power. 

News by Martin Robinson, Editor-in-chief
Updated on 17 January 2022

It's a month until we get to see the new generation of F1 cars properly unveiled, but ahead of all that this weekend saw the competitive return of reigning champion Max Verstappen as he took part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Hosted on rFactor 2 and organised by Motorsport Games in collaboration with the ACO, it's perhaps the biggest virtual race of them all and a welcome fixture on the calendar ever since it was first ushered into life as a replacement for the real thing during the early days of the Coronavirus pandemic back in 2020.

As ever the event attracted some considerable talent from the world of racing, with the likes of Juan Pablo Montoya, Felix Rosenqvist and Oliver Rowland joining Verstappen - as well as a return of sorts for Mercedes to Le Mans, the silver arrows taking to the Circuit de la Sarthe in an official capacity since its infamous real-life outing in 1999 when its cars had the unfortunate tendency to hurl themselves into the scenery in spectacular fashion.

There was no such drama this year, with the Mercedes team retiring on the three hour mark after blowing an engine, while out front Max Verstappen proved that his mercurial talents are just as apparent in the virtual world as in real racing as he put in a triple stint that saw his Team Redline capture and hold onto the overall lead.

His second set of stints behind the wheel wasn't quite so positive, however, with Verstappen making a mess of the Ford Chicane and ripping two wheels off the Oreca LMP2 car, crashing out of the lead and putting an end to Team Redline's efforts. The race was ultimately won in convincing fashion by Realteam Hydrogen Redline, with Felipe Drugovich, Oliver Rowland, Michael Smidl and Jeffrey Rietveld taking the top spot.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (35)

About the author

Martin Robinson

Martin Robinson

Editor-in-chief

Martin is Eurogamer's editor-in-chief. He has a Gradius 2 arcade board and likes to play racing games with special boots and gloves on.

Related

Homophobic players upset at LGBT+ toggle in arcade racer Buck Up And Drive

"Cope."

97

Mario Kart 9 in active development, industry consultant says

And comes with a "new twist".

82

Microsoft scraps Forza Street

Spring shutdown.

70

Fresh batch of games hit PS Plus and PS Now for January

Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5 and more.

40

Playground Games co-founder departs

Tenure spanned 12 years, five Forzas, but no Fable.

28

You may also enjoy...

Forza Horizon 5 best cars: Our best drift, dirt, S2 class, S1 class, A class and cross country car recommendations

Your vehicles of choice for single-player and multiplayer.

2

Review | Exo One review - not quite out-of-this-world enough

Star for the course.

29

Forza Horizon 5 has more than 10 million players

Biggest first week in Xbox and Game Pass history.

100

Feature | The big Gran Turismo 7 interview

How Kazunori Yamauchi wants to preserve 150 years of car culture in a single game.

67

Chocobo Racing is about to get an unlikely sequel

Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022. .

2

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Premium only | Off Topic: An end-of-the-year miracle!

More Marlow.

5

Comments (35)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store