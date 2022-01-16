Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart secures nine nominations in this year's Annual DICE Awards

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has racked up nine nominations in this year's Annual DICE Awards, whilst Arcane's Deathloop has been shortlisted in eight categories.

Also in the running are Inscryption and It Takes Two with ​​six nominations, Returnal has made it to five shortlists, whilst Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Resident Evil Village each secure four.

Up for the most coveted award, Game of the Year, are Deathloop, Inscription, It Takes Two, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal, although all are further nominated in sub-Game of the Year categories, such as Action Game of the Year or Adventure Game of the Year.

"From all of us at the Academy, we want to thank our peer panelists who continue to dedicate their energy, expertise, and time in evaluating and selecting 2021's best games," said Meggan Scavio, president of the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences.

"And to all our finalists, congratulations! You continue to amaze us with how you push the boundaries of creativity, technical innovation, and storytelling. We're excited to celebrate your achievements at the 25th Annual DICE Awards."

The winners of the 25th Annual DICE Awards will be announced on 24th February, 2022. You can see the shortlist in full over on the DICE Awards website.

ICYMI, Inscryption and Unpacking lead the nominations at this year's Independent Games Festival. As well as a heavy presence from Unpacking and the excellent - and surprising - card game Inscryption, there are also nominations for Loop Hero, Overboard, and Sable.

And don't forget that Hades is the very first video game to ever win a Hugo award, an annual literary award for the best science fiction or fantasy works of the year.