PS3 games are now on the PS store, fuelling rumours backwards compatibility is on its way to PS5

PS3 games have started popping up on the PlayStation 5's store.

Up until now, PS3 games on the PS Store would typically redirect you to Sony's on-demand streaming service, PlayStation Now - which is, in fact, what happened when I checked the store myself this morning when preparing this story.

Others, however, were able to see PS3 games on the store complete with a price tag, adding credence to unconfirmed rumours that Sony may be preparing a backwards compatibility service to rival Microsoft's long-standing one (thanks, VGC).

Interestingly, the same can't be said for the online store you access via your web browser; I checked using the same search criteria, and only PS4 and PS5 games are displayed. Curiouser and curiouser, eh?

Uhhh. Not to panic anyone, but a PS3 game shouldn't have a price when viewed on a PS5.



Unless... pic.twitter.com/5CTACWGh7s — Jordan Middler (@JordanMiddler) January 16, 2022

This could merely be a glitch or storefront error, of course, but given you can add these PS3 titles to your wishlist, it might well be evidence that Sony's new subscription service, codenamed Spartacus, is indeed on its way - particularly as Sony recently pulled PlayStation Plus gift cards from sale without explanation.

