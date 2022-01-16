PS3 games are now on the PS store, fuelling rumours backwards compatibility is on its way to PS5

Is last-last-gen finally coming to Sony consoles?

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 16 January 2022

PS3 games have started popping up on the PlayStation 5's store.

Up until now, PS3 games on the PS Store would typically redirect you to Sony's on-demand streaming service, PlayStation Now - which is, in fact, what happened when I checked the store myself this morning when preparing this story.

Others, however, were able to see PS3 games on the store complete with a price tag, adding credence to unconfirmed rumours that Sony may be preparing a backwards compatibility service to rival Microsoft's long-standing one (thanks, VGC).

Interestingly, the same can't be said for the online store you access via your web browser; I checked using the same search criteria, and only PS4 and PS5 games are displayed. Curiouser and curiouser, eh?

This could merely be a glitch or storefront error, of course, but given you can add these PS3 titles to your wishlist, it might well be evidence that Sony's new subscription service, codenamed Spartacus, is indeed on its way - particularly as Sony recently pulled PlayStation Plus gift cards from sale without explanation.

Microsoft's last batch of Xbox backwards compatible games back in November really will be the program's final update.

76 additional titles joined the back compat program in celebration of Xbox's 20th anniversary - including big names such as the Max Payne trilogy, Nier and TimeSplitters 2. But Microsoft also said this update would be the last - and has now subsequently doubled down to reiterate this fact... while acknowledging it did also say this before, too, of course.

As Tom reported at the time, around 600 games from the OG Xbox and Xbox 360 era are now included as part of the program, but fans still lament that some of their favourite titles had yet to make it.

