Halo's Xbox 360 servers are now offline.

"Online services for legacy Halo Xbox 360 titles have been discontinued," confirmed a tweet from the Twitter account Halo Support just before the weekend. "The affected games will remain playable indefinitely, but some experiences will be impacted."

Affected games include Halo: Reach, Halo 4, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Spartan Assault, and Halo Wars - although only the 360 versions - and while the games can still be played, "online services such as challenges and file share are no longer available".

It also affects players playing via backwards compatibility.

The sunsetting of Halo's classic servers has generated some bittersweet messages in the Halo subreddit.

"I remember that there was a bomb threat at my school the day it launched so I was able to go home early to play it," writes NanoPope.

"That was my first ever midnight release, freshman year of college. My friend and I finished Halo 2 at 9 PM and went down to the Gamestop. They had a band playing and everything. It was amazing," adds Ligerzero459.

"I remember drinking an ungodly amount of mountain dew game fuel and pulling all-nighters with the boys. Those were the days. Kids these days can have their Fortnite trash and stick it," reflects Sparkie_518.

I think one of my favourite comments is by Judoka229, though, who had an inspired idea to try and move further up the long, long queue.

"We brought an Xbox, tv, generator, and 4 controllers to the midnight release of Halo 3. We were playing Halo 2 and challenging people for their spot in line. We made it pretty far up, too, but the dudes near the front were really good!

"Man, such memories. So bittersweet to see Halo 3 go like this. Not gone, of course. MIA."

if you need to get your fix of old school Halo, don't forget that the 360 Halo games and their multiplayer modes are still playable today via 343 Industries' Master Chief Collection.

