Looks like PS5, Xbox Series X/S versions of Apex Legends could launch soon

We'll ping when confirmed.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 14 January 2022

It looks like a PlayStation 5 version of Apex Legends could be on the way soon.

Both EA and Respawn have confirmed that new-gen versions are in the works, though fans have eagerly been awaiting details.

Now a tweet from PlayStationSize, which trawls the PSN for updates, suggests that a PS5 version could be imminent, with a download size of over 80GB.

Of course, the game is already available on PS5 through backwards compatibility with the PS4 version. But a native PS5 version is yet to be released, just like main rival Call of Duty: Warzone.

The news also suggests an Xbox Series X/S version could be released simultaneously. Games industry analyst MauroNL3 suggests native versions on both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will have boosted resolution, higher graphic fidelity, and a 120fps mode.

The latest from Respawn officially, though, is that they're working on visual clarity in the game as players criticise the amount of clutter in the HUD.

Cross-play is also expected to arrive sometime this year, so players can compete across different platforms.

