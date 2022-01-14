Final Fantasy 14 back on sale later this month

Plus an update on new data centres to ease congestion.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 14 January 2022

Final Fantasy 14 will be back on sale for new players later this month.

Following the release of the Endwalker expansion, Square Enix removed the base game from digital sales as it was proving too popular for the servers to cope.

In a lengthy update post from director Naoki Yoshida on The Lodestone, he explains digital sales will resume from 25th January.

However, if extreme congestion continues this decision may be reversed. Further, the free trial will continue after monitoring server stability for a while longer.

The post also gives an update on global server capacity, something that's contributed to the long queue times.

Firstly, an Oceanian Data Centre will open on 25th January that will add five new worlds from the start. As an incentive to move, the transfer fee will be waived for players in the Oceania region.

Secondly, the new data centre means the Home World Transfer service will resume worldwide, allowing players to move to a different world from 26th January.

Next, the Data Centre Travel System has been postponed until a future 6.1x patch. The system will allow players to travel to a different world within the same data centre, although travel to worlds in other regions won't be available - this is technically possible, but under consideration.

Finally, Square Enix is planning an expansion of data centres across Japan, Europe and North America as previously promised. This was delayed due to the global shortage of components, which has made acquiring new servers difficult.

Japan will receive a new data centre in July 2022, America will receive a two-phase server expansion beginning in August 2022, and Europe will also receive a major two-phase server expansion beginning in July 2022.

"Once again, I wish to apologise for the delays to server expansion caused by the global semiconductor shortage. The necessity for communities to separate due to the regrouping of Worlds is another inconvenience that may prove unavoidable for some players, and we ask for your understanding as we work to alleviate this issue," says Yoshida.

"Despite these hardships, however, we believe this server expansion is a significant step forward in providing players the best gaming experience possible in FFXIV. Work on bolstering the servers will continue well into 2023, expending a vast amount of financial resources and manpower, but we will do our utmost to ensure this endeavor has no negative impact on your ability to play, so we would appreciate your support while you continue on your adventures."

Another update, with information on future content, is planned for the end of February.

This update follows recent comments from Yoshida addressing verbal abuse from players upset at delays and queue times.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

Final Fantasy XIV - A Realm Reborn

Final Fantasy 14: Stormblood

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Final Fantasy 14 sets new record for concurrent players

UPDATE: a million new players in the last month.

32

A Harry Potter MMO was "killed" by EA for lack of belief in the IP

Riddikulus.

29

Final Fantasy 14 is so popular it's been pulled from sale

Temporarily suspended for new players.

24

Congestion issues continue in Final Fantasy 14

Yoshida apologises once again for the inconvenience.

19

Aliens: Fireteam Elite season two coming to Xbox Game Pass

Generation Zero and Evil Genius 2: World Domination available now.

17

You may also enjoy...

Final Fantasy 14 director blames "my own selfishness" for Endwalker expansion's two-week delay

"I am truly sorry."

31

Amazon faces backlash after New World region transfer U-turn

"I wasted 80 hours…"

49

Yoshida "positive" about Final Fantasy 14 coming to Xbox

"We are still in discussions with Microsoft."

27

World of Warcraft players stage sit-in protest following Blizzard allegations

Calls for NPC based on former dev to be kicked out of Stormwind.

61

New World is Amazon's first video game hit with half a million concurrent players on Steam

Fifth-highest ever.

6

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Premium only | Off Topic: An end-of-the-year miracle!

More Marlow.

5

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store