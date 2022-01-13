Star Citizen developer lays out increasingly ambitious five-year plan

"We'll be developing the sequel and sequels to Squadron 42."

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 13 January 2022

Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium Games has laid out some ambitious plans for its next five years, following its recent announcement it would drastically increase its UK studio capacity over the same timeframe.

In November, CIG revealed its plan to open an enormous new studio in Manchester, which would grow the company's current 400-person team to 1000 by 2026.

Speaking in an interview with MCV magazine, chief operating officer Carl Jones said that, by that time, he expected the company to be in development on multiple sequels to Squadron 42, the long-awaited and much-delayed single-player story adventure featuring Hollywood stars.

"By that time we'll be developing the sequel and sequels for Squadron 42," Jones said.

As for when the first Squadron 42 game would launch, Jones was less clear. CIG boss Chris Roberts has relocated to the UK for the time being to aid its development, Jones said, but "it could be one or two years more."

Squadron 42 is currently seven years behind its original delivery target.

And what of Star Citizen, by that time? Word on milestones and new features was thin on the ground, but Jones said he expected the game's lengthy but continually lucrative development to mean CIG would hire even further.

"I think by that time we'll be operating a very large MMORPG," Jones said of Star Citizen in 2026. "So there'll be a lot more publishing resources, a lot more game masters, more player support. That may require us to open facilities in other locations.

"At the moment we don't have any major Asia Pacific presence and that's probably something that will have to come in the long run, because if your game explodes over there, then you really need to start building up teams to service that."

The expectation CIG would expand its current team in Frankfurt - doubling its size there - was also mentioned.

As of mid-November, Star Citizen had passed the $400m funding mark, with money coming in from more than 3.3 million backers.

In September, The Advertising Standards Authority told CIG to make it clearer that for sale "concept ships" are not yet available in the game.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (73)

More about Star Citizen

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Peter Molyneux is creating a blockchain business sim

"Legacy is here to push the boundaries of blockchain gaming beyond your wildest dreams."

92

PC owners of the GTA Trilogy remaster can claim an extra game for free

Players have until January 5 2022.

27

Animal Crossing villagers get naked in DLC glitch

Nudist camp.

14

Cities: Skylines getting four new bits of paid DLC alongside Airports expansion this month

Content creator packs, radio stations incoming.

7

Far: Changing Tides now has a release date

Due out in March, plus Game Pass day one.

5

You may also enjoy...

Flight Simulator's competitive multiplayer DLC and big free GOTY update are out now

Freebies include first military jet, eVTOL, and more.

8

Feature | Balsa Model Flight Sim is already filled with skyminded charm

Light and breezy.

4

Microsoft Flight Simulator's Top Gun expansion delayed to lineup with Top Gun: Maverick movie's revised May 2022 release

Formation flying.

23

Feature | Take the A-Train, or how I fell in love with a hardcore accounting sim

On rails looter.

17

Digital Foundry | Flight Simulator 2020 best settings: how to balance performance without losing the next-gen experience

Up to 70 per cent improvement to frame-rate - and it still looks amazing.

48

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Premium only | Off Topic: An end-of-the-year miracle!

More Marlow.

5

Comments (73)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store