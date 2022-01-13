My Hero Academia is getting a battle royale

For PS4, Switch, Xbox One plus ultra.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 13 January 2022

Popular manga My Hero Academia is being turned into a free-to-play battle royale game, because there aren't enough of those already.

Bandai Namco, which has handled previous MHA tie-ins, announced My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble in the latest Weekly Jump magazine (thanks, Gematsu).

Expect it to turn up at some point for PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, and offer 24-player battles. Closed beta tests will be held in the future.

Despite its popularity, previous My Hero Academia games have been a bit of a mixed bag. My Hero One's Justice - a 3D fighter developed by Byking and published by Bandai Namco in 2018 - received a lukewarm reception from fans. A 2020 sequel also failed to set the world on fire.

For the uninitiated, My Hero Academia is set in a world filled with superheroes, but stars a boy born without. It's a bit like Encanto, if you've watched that on Disney+. A live-action film is also now in development.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (6)

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Microsoft says it quietly killed off Xbox One production at end of 2020

Diskinected.

112

PlayStation 4 lifespan reportedly extended, as PS5 supply issues continue

A million more PS4s will be made this year.

86

Star Citizen developer lays out increasingly ambitious five-year plan

"We'll be developing the sequel and sequels to Squadron 42."

80

Xbox Series X/S has now hit 1m UK sales too

December was its best sales month ever.

64

Lego suspends release of Overwatch 2 set amid ongoing Activision Blizzard controversy

Is currently "reviewing partnership" with company.

24

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

72

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

67

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Premium only | Off Topic: An end-of-the-year miracle!

More Marlow.

5

Comments (6)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store