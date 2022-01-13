Microsoft says it quietly killed off Xbox One production at end of 2020

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 13 January 2022

Production of new Xbox One consoles was quietly discontinued at the end of 2020, Microsoft said today.

The news, initially broken by The Verge, comes just a day after Sony said it would continue to manufacture new PS4 units in 2022 to help alleviate PS5 scarcity.

"To focus on production of Xbox Series X/S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020," Xbox exec Cindy Walker confirmed in a brief statement.

An original advert for Xbox One.

Yesterday, Sony said its plan to continue PS4 production this year would allow more customers to purchase a PlayStation in the immediate future. It played down the suggestion it had previously considered culling PS4 sooner.

Xbox One initially launched in November 2013, and at the time came bundled with its Kinect sensor. Incoming Xbox boss Phil Spencer quickly ditched the pack-in camera in mid-2014, before the Xbox One S arrived in 2016.

The console's most recent upgrade, Xbox One X, debuted in 2017. An all-digital Xbox One S also launched in 2019.

