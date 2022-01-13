An iconic real-life track is returning to Gran Turismo

Rolllllling staaaaaaaaaaart!

News by Martin Robinson, Editor-in-chief
Updated on 13 January 2022

With only a couple of months to go until the launch of Gran Turismo 7 - be still my heart that beats like a piston - Polyphony Digital is revealing some more of what to expect, including a return of an iconic circuit last seen in 2013's Gran Turismo 6. Which is to say that Daytona International Speedway is back.

You might know the circuit from its slightly fanciful appearance in Sega's Daytona USA, and while that game remains an all-time great I regret to inform you that the real thing isn't overlooked by a cliff with Sonic etched into its face, nor is there a playable slot machine on the bridge over the back straight. But!

The real thing plays host to top tier events such as NASCAR's big ticket Daytona 500, as well as the Daytona 24 Hours for slightly more cultured motorsport fans. The real-life event takes place at the end of January and has traditionally marked the start of the motorsport calendar, with the round-the-clock race playing host to multiple classes of sportscar - and all of which should provide an ample workout for the returning dynamic time and weather conditions we're expecting in Gran Turismo 7 when it launches on March 4th later this year.

It also plays host to next weekend's virtual Daytona 24 Hours in iRacing, which I'm busily prepping for by launching LMP2 cars off the newly profiled chicane that appeared in this week's big update. Here's hoping those big fat floortray killing sausage kerbs don't make it into Polyphony Digital's take on Daytona.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Gran Turismo 7

About the author

Martin Robinson

Martin Robinson

Editor-in-chief

Martin is Eurogamer's editor-in-chief. He has a Gradius 2 arcade board and likes to play racing games with special boots and gloves on.

Related

Gran Turismo 7 will include 420 car models and 90 tracks

"...with realistic weather and scenery".

100

Mario Kart 9 in active development, industry consultant says

And comes with a "new twist".

82

Microsoft scraps Forza Street

Spring shutdown.

70

Fresh batch of games hit PS Plus and PS Now for January

Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5 and more.

40

Playground Games co-founder departs

Tenure spanned 12 years, five Forzas, but no Fable.

28

You may also enjoy...

Forza Horizon 5 best cars: Our best drift, dirt, S2 class, S1 class, A class and cross country car recommendations

Your vehicles of choice for single-player and multiplayer.

2

Review | Exo One review - not quite out-of-this-world enough

Star for the course.

29

Forza Horizon 5 has more than 10 million players

Biggest first week in Xbox and Game Pass history.

100

Feature | The big Gran Turismo 7 interview

How Kazunori Yamauchi wants to preserve 150 years of car culture in a single game.

67

Chocobo Racing is about to get an unlikely sequel

Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022. .

2

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Premium only | Off Topic: An end-of-the-year miracle!

More Marlow.

5

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store