A digital lockpicking museum unlocks on Steam today

Love them or hate them, lockpicking is perhaps the greatest staple minigame developers turn to when needing to mix up gameplay or just extend the length of a game.

Now a single game, well more of a museum, collates all those minigames into one big game.

Museum of Mechanics: Lockpicking, which is out on Steam today, contains a comprehensive collection of lockpicking minigames from a range of games, including Skyrim, Mass Effect, Fallout, Wolfenstein, and more.

The game has been on Itch.io since 2020 and has been continuously updated ever since.

The Steam release also features achievements and online leaderboards so you can compare your skills to other players.

While the game is primarily intended as an easy-to-access collection for developers to experience different implementations of lockpicking, I see no reason why the average player or silly games journalist can't get a kick out of it.

More importantly, Museum of Mechanics: Lockpicking serves as means of preserving the game mechanic as older games become delisted or difficult to run on modern hardware,

The game's designer Johnnemann Nordhagen also states Lockpicking is the first entry of a series of collections intended to preserve different game mechanics.