PUBG relaunches in free-to-play form

Extended mag.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Deputy Editorial Director
Updated on 12 January 2022

Battle royale behemoth PUBG has relaunched in free-to-play form.

It's free to download across platforms (PC and console) now. The fancy live action free-to-play launch trailer is below:

It's worth noting new players start out with a free basic account, which has access to most in-game content but not all. You have to upgrade to Battlegrounds Plus to unlock the premium gubbins.

Returning and current players who already bought the game before the switch to free-to-play see their accounts automatically upgraded to Battlegrounds Plus, and get a bundle of rewards called the PUBG - Special Commemorative Pack.

As you'd expect, PUBG is running several drops events for this relaunch across platforms. It's all about driving engagement - you get rewards for completing in-game missions, inviting friends and watching partner streams.

The latest update to PUBG, 15.2, adds new features such as a drone, the EMT healing boosts, and two in-game tutorial modes, dubbed basic training mode and AI training match.

The idea here is clear: developer Krafton expects a glut of new players to try PUBG now it's free, and these tutorials should help them get to grips with how it works.

It's been over four years since PUBG exploded onto the scene, popularising the battle royale genre before Fortnite and co got in on the act. But it remains enormously popular, with 370,000 concurrent players on Steam at the time of this article's publication. PUBG Mobile, meanwhile, is one of the most-played games in the world.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (11)

More about Playerunknown's Battlegrounds

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director  |  wyp100

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Stalker 2 delayed until December

"It requires thorough testing and polishing."

69

DICE removes fan-favourite Rush mode from Battlefield 2042's official playlist

UPDATE: It's back.

52

Battlefield 2042 is free to try this weekend on Xbox

Worth a shoot?

47

Fortnite reportedly set to welcome Paramount franchises

First up, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

39

Fortnite adds dynamic weather, with tornadoes and lightning

Storm in.

14

You may also enjoy...

New Destiny 2 dungeons won't be available in the standard edition

Deluxe edition of the Witch Queen will be required.

49

Halo Infinite ranking system: All competitive tiers and ranks in order in Halo Infinite's Ranked Arena

How to climb the ranks in Halo Infinite's ranking system.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost roadmap and upcoming events list

We have to go back.

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Destiny 2 Shattered Realm secrets, collectibles and rotation for Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams and Ruins of Wrath

Where to find the Season of the Lost's biggest secrets - and when you can access them.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Premium only | Off Topic: An end-of-the-year miracle!

More Marlow.

5

Comments (11)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store