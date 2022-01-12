It looks like Shadow Man: Remastered is coming to Xbox later this week

A listing for an Xbox version of Shadow Man: Remastered, Nightdive Studios' enhanced version of Acclaim's much-loved 1999 action-adventure, has appeared on the Microsoft Store, suggesting it'll arrive alongside the previously announced PlayStation version later this week.

Shadow Man - which was based on Valiant Comics' Shadowman series and originally released for N64, PSone, Dreamcast, and PC back in 1999 - charts the adventures of Michael LeRoi, the latest in a line of voodoo warriors all adopting the Shadow Man moniker. The fondly remembered video game adaptation reimagines the comic book character's battle against the forces of darkness as a blend of third-person platforming, puzzling, and combat, playing out across both the real world and its terrifying counterpart, Deadside.

Nightdive Studios' remaster launched for PC last April, freshening up the original experience through various tweaks, enhancements, and visual improvements - including 4K widescreen and HDR support, new dynamic shadow mapping and per-pixel lighting, plus anti-aliasing and "other post-processing magic". It also bought improved AI, physics, and controls, plus new levels, weapons, and enemies cut from the original game.

Shadow Man Remastered Launch Trailer.

Although Xbox One, Switch, and PlayStation 4 versions of the remaster have long been confirmed, only the latter two have so far received release dates, with the game due to arrive on PlayStation this Thursday, 13th January, and on Switch next Monday, 17th January.

Now, though, a listing for the Xbox One version - playable on Xbox Series X/S with Xbox One X enhancements - has been spotted on the Microsoft Store (thanks TrueAchievements), with a release date set to coincide with the PlayStation version this Friday 13th. Unfortunately, Nightdive hasn't yet commented on the listing, so uncertainty will remain until the developer either makes the news official or Thursday happens - whichever comes first.