It looks like Shadow Man: Remastered is coming to Xbox later this week

Despite no official release date.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 13 January 2022

A listing for an Xbox version of Shadow Man: Remastered, Nightdive Studios' enhanced version of Acclaim's much-loved 1999 action-adventure, has appeared on the Microsoft Store, suggesting it'll arrive alongside the previously announced PlayStation version later this week.

Shadow Man - which was based on Valiant Comics' Shadowman series and originally released for N64, PSone, Dreamcast, and PC back in 1999 - charts the adventures of Michael LeRoi, the latest in a line of voodoo warriors all adopting the Shadow Man moniker. The fondly remembered video game adaptation reimagines the comic book character's battle against the forces of darkness as a blend of third-person platforming, puzzling, and combat, playing out across both the real world and its terrifying counterpart, Deadside.

Nightdive Studios' remaster launched for PC last April, freshening up the original experience through various tweaks, enhancements, and visual improvements - including 4K widescreen and HDR support, new dynamic shadow mapping and per-pixel lighting, plus anti-aliasing and "other post-processing magic". It also bought improved AI, physics, and controls, plus new levels, weapons, and enemies cut from the original game.

Shadow Man Remastered Launch Trailer.

Although Xbox One, Switch, and PlayStation 4 versions of the remaster have long been confirmed, only the latter two have so far received release dates, with the game due to arrive on PlayStation this Thursday, 13th January, and on Switch next Monday, 17th January.

Now, though, a listing for the Xbox One version - playable on Xbox Series X/S with Xbox One X enhancements - has been spotted on the Microsoft Store (thanks TrueAchievements), with a release date set to coincide with the PlayStation version this Friday 13th. Unfortunately, Nightdive hasn't yet commented on the listing, so uncertainty will remain until the developer either makes the news official or Thursday happens - whichever comes first.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (24)

More about Shadow Man Remaster

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Tom Holland says he's Nathan Drake because Sony left him a PS4 and a copy of Uncharted

Just conglomerate things.

48

Days Gone director discusses sequel ideas

"We have to be able to crawl before you can walk."

47

Guerrilla reveals Horizon Forbidden West's new factions

Aloy, bronze and aluminium.

39

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection headed to Switch

Worth a stab.

21

Red Dead Online players are disappointed with latest meagre update

Lack of content compared to GTA Online.

20

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

24

Review | Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review - breezy but unfocused action

All over the space.

101

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Another secret method to kill Kraid has been discovered in Metroid Dread

Plus speedruns are even quicker.

6

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Premium only | Off Topic: An end-of-the-year miracle!

More Marlow.

5

Comments (24)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store