FIFA 22, Fortnite, and Beat Saber top PlayStation Store's download charts of 2021

2021 might not have been a banner year for video games (although it was certainly no slouch), but video games there were, and many were sold. To celebrate that fact, Sony has now offered up its own list of last year's most popular games, as per the greatest number of downloads on its PlayStation Store - and of no huge surprise, FIFA 22 is at number one here in Europe.

Sony's official list is actually four lists spanning four different categories - the top paid PlayStation 5, PS4, and PSVR games, plus the biggest free-to-play games - and those are separated out again across two different territories: Europe and the US/Canada.

FIFA 22 (which Eurogamer's Wesley Yin-Poole called "morally bankrupt" in his review) successfully reached the top spot in both PS4 and PS5 categories as far as Europe was concerned, while NBA 2K22 secured pole position on PS5 in the US/Canada, and the unstoppable juggernaut that is GTAV did the same on PS4.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team - Official Trailer.

Enough people bought Call of Duty: Vanguard on PS5, meanwhile, to bring it to second place in both territories, and a similar feat was achieved by Battlefield 2042 at number 5. From there, however, the list begin to diverge fairly significantly in terms of placement if not titles present. Pleasingly, though, while the US/Canada list for PS5 is dominated by triple-A titles, a handful of slightly more leftfield additions - namely Innersloth's Among Us, Ember Lab's Kena: Bridge of Spirit, and Hazelight Studios' It Takes Two - all made the European Top 10.

Over in the free-to-play category, Sony has opted to combine the PlayStation Store's top downloads across PS4 and PS5, and absolutely no-one will likely be surprised to learn that Fortnite managed to place number one in both the EU and US/Canada. The rest of the list is equally predictable, featuring the likes of Call of Duty: Warzone, Rocket League, Apex Legends, Genshin Impact, and Destiny 2, but notable additions include multiplayer portal shooter Splitgate and, in Europe at least, a number four placing for the much-maligned eFootball 2022.

As for PSVR, the usual suspects all take the top spots across both territories - the ever-sublime Beat Saber at number one, Job Simulator at two, and Superhot VR at three - with the likes of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Gorn peppered elsewhere around the top ten. The complete lists, for easier comparative digestion, can be found below.

Top PS5 games:

No. US/Canada EU 1 NBA 2K22 FIFA 22 2 Call of Duty: Vanguard Call of Duty: Vanguard 3 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales FIFA 21 4 Madden NFL 22 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales 5 Battlefield 2042 Battlefield 2042 6 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Among Us 7 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Kena: Bridge of Spirits 8 MLB The Show 21 FAR CRY 6 9 Resident Evil Village It Takes Two 10 Far Cry 6 Assassin's Creed Valhalla 11 Assassin's Creed Valhalla F1 2021 12 FIFA 22 Resident Evil Village 13 Among Us NBA 2K22 14 Mortal Kombat 11 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart 15 NBA 2K21 Next Generation Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 16 It Takes Two TOM CLANCY'S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE 17 FIFA 21 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition 18 DEATHLOOP Diablo II: Resurrected 19 Returnal DEATHLOOP 20 Kena: Bridge of Spirits Mortal Kombat 11

Top PS4 games:

No. US/Canada EU 1 Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 22 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Grand Theft Auto V 3 Minecraft Minecraft 4 NBA 2K22 FIFA 21 5 Call of Duty: Vanguard Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 6 Madden NFL 22 The Crew 2 7 NBA 2K21 Red Dead Redemption 2 8 Red Dead Redemption 2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition 9 MLB The Show 21 Call of Duty: Vanguard 10 Mortal Kombat 11 The Forest 11 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout 12 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gran Turismo Sport 13 FIFA 22 ARK: Survival Evolved 14 THE FOREST Need for Speed Heat 15 Need for Speed Heat NBA 2K21 16 UFC 4 Gang Beasts 17 ARK: Survival Evolved TOM CLANCY'S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE 18 Gang Beasts eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE 19 Rust Console Edition Among Us 20 NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Top PSVR games:

No. US/Canada EU 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator 3 SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR 4 GORN Creed: Rise to Glory 5 Swordsman VR Swordsman VR 6 Creed Rise to Glory The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 7 Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series GORN 8 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners RICK AND MORTY: VIRTUAL RICK-ALITY 9 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series 10 The Walking Dead Onslaught ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Top PS5 and PS4 free-to-play games: