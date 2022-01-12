FIFA 22, Fortnite, and Beat Saber top PlayStation Store's download charts of 2021

With NBA 2K22 and GTAV up top over the pond.

Updated on 12 January 2022

2021 might not have been a banner year for video games (although it was certainly no slouch), but video games there were, and many were sold. To celebrate that fact, Sony has now offered up its own list of last year's most popular games, as per the greatest number of downloads on its PlayStation Store - and of no huge surprise, FIFA 22 is at number one here in Europe.

Sony's official list is actually four lists spanning four different categories - the top paid PlayStation 5, PS4, and PSVR games, plus the biggest free-to-play games - and those are separated out again across two different territories: Europe and the US/Canada.

FIFA 22 (which Eurogamer's Wesley Yin-Poole called "morally bankrupt" in his review) successfully reached the top spot in both PS4 and PS5 categories as far as Europe was concerned, while NBA 2K22 secured pole position on PS5 in the US/Canada, and the unstoppable juggernaut that is GTAV did the same on PS4.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team - Official Trailer.

Enough people bought Call of Duty: Vanguard on PS5, meanwhile, to bring it to second place in both territories, and a similar feat was achieved by Battlefield 2042 at number 5. From there, however, the list begin to diverge fairly significantly in terms of placement if not titles present. Pleasingly, though, while the US/Canada list for PS5 is dominated by triple-A titles, a handful of slightly more leftfield additions - namely Innersloth's Among Us, Ember Lab's Kena: Bridge of Spirit, and Hazelight Studios' It Takes Two - all made the European Top 10.

Over in the free-to-play category, Sony has opted to combine the PlayStation Store's top downloads across PS4 and PS5, and absolutely no-one will likely be surprised to learn that Fortnite managed to place number one in both the EU and US/Canada. The rest of the list is equally predictable, featuring the likes of Call of Duty: Warzone, Rocket League, Apex Legends, Genshin Impact, and Destiny 2, but notable additions include multiplayer portal shooter Splitgate and, in Europe at least, a number four placing for the much-maligned eFootball 2022.

As for PSVR, the usual suspects all take the top spots across both territories - the ever-sublime Beat Saber at number one, Job Simulator at two, and Superhot VR at three - with the likes of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Gorn peppered elsewhere around the top ten. The complete lists, for easier comparative digestion, can be found below.

Top PS5 games:

No.US/CanadaEU
1NBA 2K22FIFA 22
2Call of Duty: VanguardCall of Duty: Vanguard
3Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles MoralesFIFA 21
4Madden NFL 22Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
5Battlefield 2042Battlefield 2042
6Ratchet & Clank: Rift ApartAmong Us
7Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarKena: Bridge of Spirits
8MLB The Show 21FAR CRY 6
9Resident Evil VillageIt Takes Two
10Far Cry 6Assassin's Creed Valhalla
11Assassin's Creed ValhallaF1 2021
12FIFA 22Resident Evil Village
13Among UsNBA 2K22
14Mortal Kombat 11Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
15NBA 2K21 Next GenerationCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
16It Takes TwoTOM CLANCY'S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
17FIFA 21Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
18DEATHLOOPDiablo II: Resurrected
19ReturnalDEATHLOOP
20Kena: Bridge of SpiritsMortal Kombat 11

Top PS4 games:

No.US/CanadaEU
1Grand Theft Auto VFIFA 22
2Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarGrand Theft Auto V
3MinecraftMinecraft
4NBA 2K22FIFA 21
5Call of Duty: VanguardCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
6Madden NFL 22The Crew 2
7NBA 2K21Red Dead Redemption 2
8Red Dead Redemption 2The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
9MLB The Show 21Call of Duty: Vanguard
10Mortal Kombat 11The Forest
11Call of Duty: Modern WarfareFall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
12Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles MoralesGran Turismo Sport
13FIFA 22ARK: Survival Evolved
14THE FORESTNeed for Speed Heat
15Need for Speed HeatNBA 2K21
16UFC 4Gang Beasts
17ARK: Survival EvolvedTOM CLANCY'S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE
18Gang BeastseFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
19Rust Console EditionAmong Us
20NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKERAssassin's Creed Valhalla

Top PSVR games:

No.US/CanadaEU
1Beat SaberBeat Saber
2Job SimulatorJob Simulator
3SUPERHOT VRSUPERHOT VR
4GORNCreed: Rise to Glory
5Swordsman VRSwordsman VR
6Creed Rise to GloryThe Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
7Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR SeriesGORN
8The Walking Dead: Saints & SinnersRICK AND MORTY: VIRTUAL RICK-ALITY
9Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-alityVader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
10The Walking Dead OnslaughtASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Top PS5 and PS4 free-to-play games:

No.US/CanadaEU
1FortniteFortnite
2Call of Duty: WarzoneRocket League
3Rocket LeagueCall of Duty: Warzone
4SplitgateeFootball 2022
5Apex LegendsGenshin Impact
6Genshin ImpactApex Legends
7Destiny 2eFootball PES 2021 LITE
8Rec RoomBrawlhalla
9BrawlhallaDestiny 2
10Rogue CompanySplitgate

