Attack on Titan arrives in Call of Duty

Anime and manga Attack on Titan will appear in Call of Duty as part of a new promotion.

The DLC will arrive in the WW2-themed Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific on 20th January, following major updates to both games.

A Vanguard update downloadable from 11th January and Warzone Pacific update downloadable from 12th January will prepare for the Season One midseason update on 13th January, which brings a new Operator, a new weapon, additional content for Zombies, various bug fixes, and more.

The Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan - Levi Edition Bundle, available in-game for 2400CP (£16.79), is based on Levi Ackerman of the manga's Survey Corps.

The game's playable character Sgt. Daniel of the Hellhounds can don the Survey Corps operator skin to look like Levi.

The bundle includes various weapon skins and blueprints, including the Titan Piercer modelled after the Titan slaying blade and the Legendary Historia SMG and Ymir Curse assault rifle.

The weapons are available for all operators, while the Survey Corps skin is exclusive to Sgt. Daniel. The PlayStation Blog has more details.

UK physical launch sales of Call of Duty: Vanguard were down compared to previous years, while its launch was overshadowed by the ongoing harassment controversy at publisher Activision Blizzard.

Yesterday, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said he had made changes to the way Microsoft did business with Activision in the wake of a devastating report into workplace culture released last year. Lego went one further, and suspended the release of its Overwatch 2 set as a result of the controversy.