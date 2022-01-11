Wife of late Just Add Water founder Stewart Gilray urges people to get vaccinated

"He had all these plans and Covid got him."

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 11 January 2022

Last week, the games industry paid tribute to Just Add Water founder Stewart Gilray, who died of Covid aged just 51.

Now, his widow Bec Gilray has urged anyone who is yet to be vaccinated to come forward and get their jab.

In an interview with the Daily Record, Bec said Stewart had resisted getting vaccinated himself as he had a life-long phobia of needles, and had always avoided going to see doctors in case he needed a blood test.

1
Image credit: Bec Gilray / Daily Record.

"Stewart had a serious fear of needles. In all seriousness, in 25 years he had one blood test," his wife said.

"He was fit - he could have lost a stone or two like the rest of us - but he genuinely believed he was going to survive this virus because he was healthy.

"Before he was intubated he said to me: 'There's nothing to worry about. I'm going to be fine. I just need a little rest.'"

Gilray, who founded the Leeds-based developer of Gravity Crash and various Oddworld games, was admitted to hospital with Covid just before Christmas.

He died last Thursday morning.

"Stewart was the most generous person and had no qualms about helping anybody," Bec said. "He was dedicated to our kids, Darcey, three, and Elliot, 15.

"He loved his life, he loved what we had and what he built in his business. He wanted to retire early and spend more time with us - to be with the kids more.

"He had all these plans and Covid got him. Please, just get vaccinated."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (32)

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Xbox boss wants console makers to work together on cross-platform bans and user blocking

"We're not a free speech platform."

73

Xbox Series X/S is Microsoft's fastest-selling Xbox console generation, despite supply constraints

"Demand is exceeding the supply for all of us."

67

Take-Two to buy Zynga for staggering $12.7bn

Rockstar deal.

62

Twitch clamps down on TV show streams

Pokimane first high-profile ban.

53

Fortnite reportedly set to welcome Paramount franchises

First up, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

39

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

72

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

67

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Premium only | Off Topic: An end-of-the-year miracle!

More Marlow.

5

Comments (32)

Comments for this article are now closed. Thanks for taking part!

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store