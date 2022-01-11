Humankind's first paid expansion, Cultures of Africa, arrives later this month

Adds six new cultures, new wonders, and more.

Developer Amplitude Studios' historical 4X strategy title Humankind will be receiving its first new cultural roster additions since launch on 20th January, when its first paid expansion, Cultures of Africa, arrives on Steam, Epic, and the Windows Store.

As its name suggests, Africa is very much the focus of Humankind's first paid expansion, and it introduces six new playable cultures spanning all six eras.

In the Ancient Era, for instance, those that purchase the DLC will gain the opportunity to establish their civilisation using the Expansionist-focused Bantu, enabling them to acquire plentiful land fast and early. The Agrarian-focused Garamantes become available in the Classical Era, making it easier for players to secure food from arid territories, and the Medieval Era brings the Swahili, a Merchant-based culture handy for those wishing to exploit their bountiful coasts.

Humankind - Cultures of Africa DLC Trailer.

The Early Modern Era sees the introduction of the Maasai, able to use its Agrarian prowess to optimise growth rates, and the Industrial Era unlocks the Militarist Ethiopians, ideal for those wishing to quickly catch up on military and science. Rounding out the new cultural additions are the Nigerians in the Contemporary Era, who can use their Agrarian abilities to increase oil deposits and agricultural workforce.

Those six new cultures will be accompanied by five new Africa-inspired Wonders in the DLC - specifically Mount Kilimanjaro, Victoria Falls, Lake Natron, Zuma Rock, and the Great Mosque of Djenné - alongside seven Independent People and 15 new narrative events.

Cultures of Africa will cost £6.99/€8.99/$8.99 USD when it launches via Steam, the Microsoft Store, and the Epic Games Store on 20th January, and there's an additional 10% discount for those willing to pre-purchase ahead of launch day.

