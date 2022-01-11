Horizon Forbidden West PS4 images leak online

Guerilla release.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 11 January 2022

Images from the PS4 release of Horizon Forbidden West have leaked online.

The Horizon Zero Dawn sequel is due to release on 18th February on PS4 and PS5. But a Reddit thread reveals images of the game seemingly running on a home setup.

Speculation has since risen on how the leak has occurred, whether this is a retail copy of the game or if the console has been hacked.

Last month, hackers managed to jailbreak the PS4 - at least on consoles with firmware update 9.00 and earlier.

Developers from that particular hacking team noted the same process would work on PS5 but it hadn't been tested. Still, with Horizon Forbidden West due cross-platform, the leak affects players on both consoles.

Some leaked images online have also been removed due to "a report from the copyright holder", further adding to their legitimacy.

At the very least, the leak offers a look at the PS4 version of the game, previously only seen through some official screenshots shared by Sony. As expected, it's looking gorgeous.

More recently, a PlayStation blog revealed new details about the game's new factions.

Eurogamer has contacted Sony for comment.

