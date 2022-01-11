EA confirms FIFA Ultimate Team trader accounts hacked

EA has confirmed a number of FIFA Ultimate Team trader accounts have been hacked via phishing techniques.

As previously reported, a number of high profile traders had their accounts hacked and cleared of FIFA points and coins worth thousands of pounds.

EA has now released a full statement in response.

"Through our initial investigation we can confirm that a number of accounts have been compromised via phishing techniques," it reads. "Utilising threats and other 'social engineering' methods, individuals acting maliciously were able to exploit human error within our customer experience team and bypass two-factor authentication to gain access to other player accounts."

EA estimates that less than 50 accounts have been affected.

"We are currently working to identify rightful account owners to restore access to their accounts, and the content within, and players affected should expect a response from our team shortly. Our investigation is ongoing as we thoroughly examine every claim of a suspicious email change request and report of a compromised account.

"There is always a human factor to account security and we know we must do better."

EA is taking three courses of action: additional training for EA Advisers involved in accounts, implementing additional steps to the account ownership verification process, and updating customer experience software.

"We'd like to apologise for the inconvenience and frustration that this has caused, and that we were unable to share additional details in our original communication last week as we conducted a thorough investigation. Thanks to the whole community for your patience as we continue to address the situation and take corrective actions."

