EA confirms FIFA Ultimate Team trader accounts hacked

"We know we must do better."

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 11 January 2022

EA has confirmed a number of FIFA Ultimate Team trader accounts have been hacked via phishing techniques.

As previously reported, a number of high profile traders had their accounts hacked and cleared of FIFA points and coins worth thousands of pounds.

EA has now released a full statement in response.

"Through our initial investigation we can confirm that a number of accounts have been compromised via phishing techniques," it reads. "Utilising threats and other 'social engineering' methods, individuals acting maliciously were able to exploit human error within our customer experience team and bypass two-factor authentication to gain access to other player accounts."

EA estimates that less than 50 accounts have been affected.

"We are currently working to identify rightful account owners to restore access to their accounts, and the content within, and players affected should expect a response from our team shortly. Our investigation is ongoing as we thoroughly examine every claim of a suspicious email change request and report of a compromised account.

"There is always a human factor to account security and we know we must do better."

EA is taking three courses of action: additional training for EA Advisers involved in accounts, implementing additional steps to the account ownership verification process, and updating customer experience software.

"We'd like to apologise for the inconvenience and frustration that this has caused, and that we were unable to share additional details in our original communication last week as we conducted a thorough investigation. Thanks to the whole community for your patience as we continue to address the situation and take corrective actions."

Read the statement in full here.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about FIFA 22

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

FIFA Ultimate Team traders say they're being targeted by hackers who are clearing their accounts of FIFA Points and coins

UPDATE: EA says it's investigating.

44

Windjammers sequel coming to consoles and PC next year

Arrives 28 years after the original.

15

As Skate 2 gets Xbox backwards compatibility, EA announces it's turning off the servers soon

Bigflip.

14

Cricket 22 developer forced to delay game over Australia Test captain sexting scandal

"... we find ourselves in an unprecedented position."

12

New Bomb Rush Cyberfunk teaser shows BMXing for the first time

Drop in.

11

You may also enjoy...

Feature | The big interview: EA, FIFA and loot boxes

"Kids should not be spending in our game."

219

Liverpool star quits FIFA 22 tournament early to play real-life match, scores after just 97 seconds, does gamer celebration

Sprint button.

10

Manchester United to be renamed Manchester UFC from Football Manager 22 onwards after trademark dispute

Red devils.

35

Feature | eFootball is clearly not ready for its bizarre launch

Nuts.

102

EA vows to do more to tackle racist content in FIFA 21

"It seems more prevalent than ever."

69

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Premium only | Off Topic: An end-of-the-year miracle!

More Marlow.

5

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store