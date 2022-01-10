Quantic Dream reportedly developing project based on Dark Sorcerer tech demo

As well as Star Wars: Eclipse.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 10 January 2022

Heavy Rain and Detroit developer Quantic Dream is reportedly working on a new project based upon The Dark Sorcerer, its 2013 PlayStation 4 tech demo.

The demo featured a grey-haired sorcerer and a goblin sidekick attempting to cast a spell - until things went wrong, and it was revealed the whole thing was based on a video game motion capture stage.

Back in 2013, it served as a showcase for what PS4 could run in real-time. Now, it will apparently serve as the basis for a multi-platform comedic adventure written by Quantic Dream's controversial boss David Cage.

2013's Dark Sorcerer tech demo.

Word of the project first popped online last week from Twitter user AccountNGT - who previously leaked word of Quantic Dream's upcoming Star Wars Eclipse project before its official announcement. Reliable leaker Tom Henderson has since corroborated the project's existence.

Over the weekend, AccountNGT posted further details, including its links to the previous Dark Sorcerer demo, and the fact it is designed to feature a non-linear storyline.

The project is reportedly one of three in development at Quantic Dream, alongside Star Wars Eclipse and an unannounced card game project for mobiles. It should reportedly release before Star Wars Eclipse - which is apparently still several years away.

According to AccountNGT, Quantic Dream is currently "in difficulty to hire people for this game" - a claim also previously stated by Henderson for Star Wars Eclipse.

Quantic Dream most recently hit the headlines as the studio's bid to sue several French publications was finally concluded, with all judgements ruling in favour of the journalists. Quantic Dream bosses David Cage and Guillaume de Fondaumière also took separate legal action, and won in one instance.

These legal cases followed detailed investigative reporting into unhealthy workplace conditions at the Paris-based studio. Quantic Dream had previously dubbed these reports a "smear campaign".

Quantic Dream is still best known for its 2010 narrative adventure Heavy Rain, released as a PS3 exclusive. Once a close PlayStation ally, it was announced in 2019 that the studio would no longer develop games exclusively for Sony platforms.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Star Wars Eclipse

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Next BioShock's setting and time period detailed in new report

One to keep your Ryan.

56

Ace Attorney characters join Japanese anti-marijuana ads

Phoenix says just say no.

52

System Shock's long-in-the-works remake is now set to launch next year

But in the meantime, new screenshots!

17

Ex-Telltale Games team announce Star Trek: Resurgence

Spock the difference.

10

Stanley Parable's Ultra Deluxe Edition has been delayed again (again)

But it's now due "early" next year.

10

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | Moncage review - a simply beautiful story-puzzler

It's hip to be square.

30

Recommended | Unpacking review - incredibly satisfying tidy-'em-up

Box fresh.

41

Feature | Beyond FMV: the remarkable story of Erica

"We're just two nobodies who are probably going to get taken for a ride."

17

The Last of Us 3 has a story outline Neil Druckmann hopes will one day see the light of day

"We'll see."

110

Feature | What if we could shuffle plot twists each time we played?

"No, actually I'm not your father."

89

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Premium only | Off Topic: An end-of-the-year miracle!

More Marlow.

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The weird history of handwriting

From cuneiform to Coca-Cola.

1

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: The trouble with game awards

Games have never been more diverse, but that's seldom reflected in games of the year lists. Why?

5

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store