Microsoft appears to be testing Age of Empires 4 for Xbox

Khan you believe it.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 10 January 2022

An Xbox version of real-time strategy Age of Empires 4 looks like it's currently in testing within Microsoft.

The console port was apparently sniffed out by Twitter user ALumia_Italia (thanks, VGC), after seeing a new file uploaded for internal testing via the Xbox Insider Hub.

The file in question references Cardinal, Microsoft's internal codename for Age of Empires 4, and is the first to reference the Xbox platform.

On the one hand, a version of the Xbox Game Studios strategy game for consoles makes a lot of sense - and it may help to grow the series' fanbase beyond its traditional PC borders. Microsoft Flight Simulator found real success doing exactly the same, particularly after its inclusion in Xbox Game Pass.

On the other - well, it'll be interesting to see how the game's control scheme will be mapped for console controllers.

"History repeats itself with a joyful, educational flourish in Age of Empires 4, a game of sweet simplicity and bottomless depth," our Chris Tapsell wrote of the game's PC version.

"Through its canny tutorials, docu-series campaigns and bottomless well of multiplayer depth, Age of Empires 4 wants nothing more than to simply teach, and I am nothing less than delighted to return to my role as its student."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Age of Empires IV

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Ubisoft's long-delayed new Settlers game will be sharing "some news" in January

Fans can also register "for a chance to play".

26

Myth of Empires removed from Steam after copyright infringement allegations

Developer accused of stealing code from Ark: Survival Evolved.

20

First look at Stargate: Timekeepers gameplay

In the loop.

17

Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance is a new RTS due out on PC in 2022

I'll be backspace.

15

Conan Exiles developer Funcom announces Dune: Spice Wars

Sands good to us.

9

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | Beast Breaker review: smart, heart-warming strategy reminiscent of Peggle

A mouseketeer's adventure.

12

Here's a full Age of Empires 4 multiplayer match

Village people.

8

Firaxis reveals Marvel's Midnight Suns, a "tactical RPG" that's less XCOM than you might think

Wolverine! Blade! Ghost Rider! The Hunter?

15

Dark fantasy King Arthur XCOM-alike reaches Kickstarter goal

Kay.

Feature | The best 20 Switch games you can play right now

From Astral Chain to Zelda.

224

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Premium only | Off Topic: An end-of-the-year miracle!

More Marlow.

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The weird history of handwriting

From cuneiform to Coca-Cola.

1

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: The trouble with game awards

Games have never been more diverse, but that's seldom reflected in games of the year lists. Why?

5

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store