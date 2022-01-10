Microsoft appears to be testing Age of Empires 4 for Xbox

An Xbox version of real-time strategy Age of Empires 4 looks like it's currently in testing within Microsoft.

The console port was apparently sniffed out by Twitter user ALumia_Italia (thanks, VGC), after seeing a new file uploaded for internal testing via the Xbox Insider Hub.

The file in question references Cardinal, Microsoft's internal codename for Age of Empires 4, and is the first to reference the Xbox platform.

On the one hand, a version of the Xbox Game Studios strategy game for consoles makes a lot of sense - and it may help to grow the series' fanbase beyond its traditional PC borders. Microsoft Flight Simulator found real success doing exactly the same, particularly after its inclusion in Xbox Game Pass.

On the other - well, it'll be interesting to see how the game's control scheme will be mapped for console controllers.

"History repeats itself with a joyful, educational flourish in Age of Empires 4, a game of sweet simplicity and bottomless depth," our Chris Tapsell wrote of the game's PC version.

"Through its canny tutorials, docu-series campaigns and bottomless well of multiplayer depth, Age of Empires 4 wants nothing more than to simply teach, and I am nothing less than delighted to return to my role as its student."