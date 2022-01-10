Fortnite reportedly set to welcome Paramount franchises

First up, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 10 January 2022

Paramount will reportedly become the latest company to license its media empire to Epic Games for use within Fortnite.

The first franchise from the film and TV giant to appear in the game is expected to be Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, according to a fresh report by XboxEra.

There's no word on when exactly those heroes in a half shell will arrive, and Fortnite has a bustling schedule of new content arrivals and things to buy in its shop.

Leaks for the latter part of the current season point to a pizza consumable being added - which could either be part of a TMNT event, or another tie-in to Fortnite's ongoing Spider-Man crossover. (Just Google "pizza time" to enjoy that particular meme.)

Still, the timing of this deal makes sense, as Paramount is due to roll out its Paramount+ streaming service internationally in March.

Already, Fortnite fans are looking beyond TMNT to what else from Paramount's library they'll be able wear as a skin. Notably, Paramount owns Star Trek (which Fortnite has already referenced in the past, with the addition of a Vulcan salute emote - prompting speculation more was on the cards). The idea of playing as a Spock able to fly in riding the Millennium Falcon is an interesting one.

For reference, Paramount also owns SpongeBob SquarePants, South Park, Rugrats, Frasier, The Twilight Zone and more.

Fortnite's multiverse has now played host to countless crossovers and character appearances, including dozens of big names from the worlds of Star Wars, Marvel, Disney and DC Comics, movie and TV properties such as The Walking Dead, Alien, Terminator, Ghostbusters, Universal's Monsters, Rick & Morty, Stranger Things, Matrix and Dune, video game franchises such as Halo, Street Fighter, Resident Evil, Tomb Raider, Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War, anime such as Naruto, popstars such as Ariana Grande, sports stars like Harry Kane and LeBron James, plus numerous Twitch streamers and other influencers. Oh, and Monopoly.

