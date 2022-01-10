Far: Changing Tides now has a release date

Due out in March, plus Game Pass day one.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter

FAR: Changing Tides now has a release date of 1st March and is available to pre-order.

Originally scheduled for last year, Changing Tides is the sequel to Far: Lone Sails developed by Okomotive and published by Frontier Foundry, the games label of Frontier Developments.

The game will hit Game Pass on day one for Xbox owners, and will also be available on PlayStation and PC (via Windows, Epic and Steam). Nintendo will have pre-orders available from February.

To celebrate the launch date reveal, two lo-fi soundtrack videos have been created using in-game assets, indicative of the game's meditative mood. The first, available now, is named Above - listen in the video below.

Far: Changing Tides is set to continue the first game's side-scrolling vehicular management, this time on a boat above and below the waves.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (2)

More about Far: Changing Tides

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Peter Molyneux is creating a blockchain business sim

"Legacy is here to push the boundaries of blockchain gaming beyond your wildest dreams."

92

PC owners of the GTA Trilogy remaster can claim an extra game for free

Players have until January 5 2022.

27

Animal Crossing villagers get naked in DLC glitch

Nudist camp.

14

Acclaimed city builder Cities: Skylines getting the virtual reality treatment in Cities: VR

Coming to Oculus Quest 2 in "spring" 2022.

8

Cities: Skylines getting four new bits of paid DLC alongside Airports expansion this month

Content creator packs, radio stations incoming.

7

You may also enjoy...

Flight Simulator's competitive multiplayer DLC and big free GOTY update are out now

Freebies include first military jet, eVTOL, and more.

8

Feature | Balsa Model Flight Sim is already filled with skyminded charm

Light and breezy.

4

Microsoft Flight Simulator's Top Gun expansion delayed to lineup with Top Gun: Maverick movie's revised May 2022 release

Formation flying.

23

Feature | Take the A-Train, or how I fell in love with a hardcore accounting sim

On rails looter.

17

Digital Foundry | Flight Simulator 2020 best settings: how to balance performance without losing the next-gen experience

Up to 70 per cent improvement to frame-rate - and it still looks amazing.

48

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Premium only | Off Topic: An end-of-the-year miracle!

More Marlow.

5

Comments (2)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store