Rust has sold over 12 million copies

So let's celebrate with polar bears!

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 8 January 2022

Rust has sold over 12 million copies.

Making the announcement in a new year round-up, developer Facepunch revealed that as well as selling 12,481,079 copies of the game, it's also sold over one million DLC packs - a surprisingly modest number, given the number of people invested in the vanilla game, perhaps? - and has over 400,000 users on its Discord server.

The rundown also revealed the team has banned over 600,000 accounts from the game and topped 1.37 million views on Twitch. That equates to over 300 million watched hours and 1.3 billion total views on the streaming service.

"2021 was an exceptional year for Rust in almost all regards, after eight years of continuous development Rust has gone from strength to strength," the team announced on Steam (thanks, PCGN). In 2021 Rust blew up on Twitch, we saw record-high player counts, released Voice Props DLC Pack, World revamp, missions, freight trains, underwater labs, gestures, submarines, MLRS and so much more."

Screenshot_2022_01_08_at_16.01.52

As for what 2022 holds? Facepunch shared a couple of sneaky peeks from its upcoming arctic monument - there's a polar bear! - which is set to release "in the very near future", and a "heap load" of QoL (quality of life) changes are coming next month, too.

Although it's been around since 2013, the survival multiplayer experienced a resurgence in popularity this time last year after a bunch of high-profile streamers set up a private server together.

The streamers, including Shroud, Pokimane, Myth, XQc and more, all uploaded their own perspectives of the island (even creating their own factions), making for compelling viewing - and seriously boosting Rust's player count in the process and setting a new concurrent user record of 244,394.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

Rust

Rust Console Edition

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Peter Molyneux is creating a blockchain business sim

"Legacy is here to push the boundaries of blockchain gaming beyond your wildest dreams."

92

PC owners of the GTA Trilogy remaster can claim an extra game for free

Players have until January 5 2022.

27

Animal Crossing villagers get naked in DLC glitch

Nudist camp.

14

Stardew Valley update suggests new content on the way

Digging deep.

8

Acclaimed city builder Cities: Skylines getting the virtual reality treatment in Cities: VR

Coming to Oculus Quest 2 in "spring" 2022.

8

You may also enjoy...

Flight Simulator's competitive multiplayer DLC and big free GOTY update are out now

Freebies include first military jet, eVTOL, and more.

8

Feature | Balsa Model Flight Sim is already filled with skyminded charm

Light and breezy.

4

Microsoft Flight Simulator's Top Gun expansion delayed to lineup with Top Gun: Maverick movie's revised May 2022 release

Formation flying.

23

Feature | Take the A-Train, or how I fell in love with a hardcore accounting sim

On rails looter.

17

Digital Foundry | Flight Simulator 2020 best settings: how to balance performance without losing the next-gen experience

Up to 70 per cent improvement to frame-rate - and it still looks amazing.

48

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Premium only | Off Topic: An end-of-the-year miracle!

More Marlow.

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The weird history of handwriting

From cuneiform to Coca-Cola.

1

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: The trouble with game awards

Games have never been more diverse, but that's seldom reflected in games of the year lists. Why?

5

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store