A new Serious Sam game may release later this month

Serious(ly) Soon. 

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 8 January 2022

Remember that brief Serious Sam teaser that had fans thinking a new instalment - or, in the very least, new DLC - might be on the way? Turns out they were right, and a new Serious Sam is set to release later this month.

Croteam dropped a cryptic video tease just before Christmas, but at just 34 seconds long and the description "man, it's cold", we didn't have a lot to go on.

Now, however, publisher Devolver Digital isn't teasing as much as outright announcing with a new tweet: "What if a new Serious Sam game was being announced next week and released this month?"

The trailer - which Devolver shared again, just in case they was any doubt - showed Sam Stone zipping across an ice-encrusted ocean on a small (and not very warm given the driver is in a t-shirt) boat, bouncing off a steel buoy.

"Man, it's cold," a familiar voice says, "but nothing warms me up like kicking ass." It then cut to a frigid version of the Serious Sam logo.

Keep an eye out next week for Croteam's announcement.

ICYMI, Serious Sam got a fully path-traced RT upgrade - and our friends at Digital Foundry think it's beautiful.

"The overall effect is very impressive - and the overall aim in merging realism with the game's original aesthetic pays off nicely," Alex wrote back in September.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

More about Serious Sam 4

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Ubisoft announces Splinter Cell remake

Early days, using Snowdrop engine.

53

Tencent acquires Back 4 Blood developer Turtle Rock Studios

As zombie shooter's solo offline mode finally arrives.

43

PC owners of the GTA Trilogy remaster can claim an extra game for free

Players have until January 5 2022.

27

Horizon Call of the Mountain announced for PlayStation VR2

First gameplay from Sony's next-gen headset.

25

BioWare is "laser-focused on building back the trust of our fans and community"

And the next Dragon Age will be a "single-player experience that is built on choices that matter".

13

You may also enjoy...

Review | Battlefield 2042 review - DICE's magic FPS formula gets spread too thin

All-out snorefare.

88

You can get Halo Infinite with Xbox Game Pass - or buy it for £55

Truth and requisition.

114

Review | Lost Judgment review - all-out action hampered by ill-judged story

Lost cause.

73

Halo Infinite ranking system: All competitive tiers and ranks in order in Halo Infinite's Ranked Arena

How to climb the ranks in Halo Infinite's ranking system.

Feature | The 20 best Game Pass games you can play right now

A mix of top games and hidden gems.

27

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Premium only | Off Topic: An end-of-the-year miracle!

More Marlow.

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The weird history of handwriting

From cuneiform to Coca-Cola.

1

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: The trouble with game awards

Games have never been more diverse, but that's seldom reflected in games of the year lists. Why?

5

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store