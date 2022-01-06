Nobody Saves The World due out later this month

Guacamelee dev's next game on PC and Xbox.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 6 January 2022

Nobody Saves The World, the next game from Guacamelee developer Drinkbox Studios, is due out later this month on PC and Xbox.

Unlike the team's previous luchador Metroidvania, Nobody Saves The World is an action RPG with an emphasis on creating your own personal playstyle.

It will be released on 17th January on Xbox consoles and PC, including Game Pass.

As a new Xbox Wire blog explains, players start the game as a baby Nobody and slowly develop their character by taking on more forms.

A total of 15 forms are available - from typical rangers and guards, to slugs and horses - and players are able to mix and match abilities for wild combos as they explore the game's dungeons.

There are multiple ways of overcoming puzzles and obstacles, and online co-op expands options considerably.

In our Nobody Saves The World preview from last year, we described it as "energetic and zippy and full of snap". It looks to have a similar amount of comedy and goof as you'd expect following Guacamelee.

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

