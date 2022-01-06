Konami celebrates Castlevania's 35th anniversary with an NFT collection

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 6 January 2022

Castlevania's 35th anniversary will be marked by the launch of the "Konami Memorial NFT Collection", which is exactly as it sounds.

Artwork, video clips and music tracks will be hawked as NFTs on the OpenSea auction site next week, from 12th January, using the controversial Ethereum currency.

These digital items include new pixel art and familiar music tracks, plus odd "highlight movie" clips from the series. Each also includes "unlockable content" which "can only be unlocked and revealed by the owner" of the NFT.

Konami also makes video games.

Initial purchasers of each NFT will also "be entitled to have your nickname posted on our website", Konami says, as an added bonus.

I have right-click and saved one of these NFTs below. But don't worry, dear reader, this does not mean I paid for it!

1
This could have just been given away as a nice wallpaper.

Konami's press release on the range notes that it also celebrated the Castlevania series' 35th anniversary with the launch of the Castlevania Advance Collection last September.

Beyond that, and beyond NFTs, what does the future for Castlevania hold? Konami had this to say today:

"Looking to the future of the Castlevania series, we will continue to support the titles currently available, while also assessing new opportunities for titles that will meet and exceed player expectations."

