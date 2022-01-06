Far Cry 6 gets new roguelike DLC next week

Pagan: Control, the second major DLC for Far Cry 6, will arrive for all platforms next week as part of the game's season pass, or as a separate download.

This is the new roguelike mode where you play as Pagan Min, the antagonist of Ubisoft's Himalayan-set Far Cry 4. Here, you'll journey into his "troubled psyche" and hear more about his backstory.

Pagan: Control follows a previous DLC focusing on fan-favourite Far Cry 3 baddie Vaas. Next up, later this year, will be Joseph: Collapse, which will spotlight Far Cry 5's villain. All of this is part of Far Cry 6's season pass, which Ubisoft previously detailed in full.

Speaking of Vaas, there's a very interesting Easter egg to be found in Far Cry 6 if you keep playing. Our resident Far Cry fan Ian has more (but beware spoilers).