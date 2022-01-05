Xbox nail polish unlocks a new Halo Infinite armour coating

We've all heard of polishing a video game - developers and publishers often mention the phrase in the same breath as a delay announcement. Now we've got nail polish inspired by video games.

The announcement comes from Microsoft itself - there's an Xbox-inspired spring 2022 collection from nail polish brand OPI, and it includes 12 colours based on various Xbox bits and bobs, with game-related names to go along with them.

And if you buy the polish at certain shops, you unlock hue-matched in-game content for both Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. Here's the (sparkly!) Halo Infinite armour coating:

And here's the Forza car coating:

Here's the list:

Quest for Quartz: A shimmery rose quartz that will put you in the winner circle.

Pixel Dust: A shimmery mauve pink that will pixelate your world.

Racing for Pinks: A crème rose that will rev your engine.

Suzi is My Avatar: A creamy pink-nude that will give you virtual power.

Trading Paint: A crème apricot you'll race to the finish for.

Heart and Con-soul: A shimmery crimson red that takes nails to the next level.

The Pass is Always Greener: Meet your matcha with this creamy pastel green.

Sage Simulation: Get lost in a shimmery sage green simulation.

You Had Me at Halo: A shimmery galactic blue that will give you sparkly stats.

Can't CTRL Me: A shimmery robin's egg blue that cannot be CTRL'd.

Achievement Unlocked: Unlock a world of colour that's lilac optimised.

N00berry: Berry boost your nails with this deep crème purple.

The collection goes on sale globally from February. Anything take your fancy?