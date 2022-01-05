PlayStation VR2 tech specs revealed

But no word yet on price or release date.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 5 January 2022

Sony has announced an official name and an array of technical details for its upcoming, under-wraps PlayStation VR successor for PlayStation 5.

PlayStation VR2, as it's now officially known, will boast 4K HDR OLED panels, offering a 110-degree field of view. These panels will have a resolution of 2000x2040 per eye, and frame rates of 90/120Hz.

You'll interact with games using the previously-revealed PlayStation 5 VR controllers - now officially branded the PlayStation VR2 Sense.

Integrated cameras within the headset will track your movement, as well as the Sense controllers. Eye tracking will mean you can look in a specific direction to serve as an additional input.

Built-in "Tempest 3D AudioTech" and headset vibration is also included, with Sony giving examples of use for the latter such as feeling "a character's elevated pulse during tense moments, the rush of objects passing close to the character's head, or the thrust of a vehicle as the character speeds forward".

1

Sony first announced it was creating a "next generation" PlayStation VR headset in February 2021, when it confirmed the device would connect to PS5 via a single cord to simplify setup and improve ease-of-use.

That initial announcement was designed to encourage VR game developers to get onboard with Sony's plans.

Now, nearly a year on, we're clearly closer to launch - but there's still no big reveal of the headset itself - or word on pricing or release date.

Finally, Sony's announcement today also included brief word of a new Horizon spin-off for PlayStation VR2, named Horizon Call of the Mountain, and a glimpse of it in action:

Here's today's list of PlayStation VR2 technical specs in detail for you to browse:

PlayStation VR2 headset:

  • Display method: OLED
  • Panel resolution:​ 2000 x 2040 per eye
  • Panel refresh rate​: 90Hz, 120Hz
  • Lens separation:​ Adjustable
  • Field of View​: Approx. 110 degrees
  • Sensors: Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)​ Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor
  • Cameras:​ 4 cameras for headset and controller tracking, ​IR camera for eye tracking per eye
  • Feedback​: Vibration on headset
  • Communication​ with PS5: USB Type-C
  • Audio​ Input: Built-in microphone
  • ​Output: Stereo headphone jack

PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers:

  • Buttons​: [Right]​
  • PS button, Options button, Action buttons (Circle / Cross), R1 button, R2 button, Right Stick / R3 button. ​[Left]​
  • PS button, Create button, Action buttons (Triangle / Square), L1 button, L2 button, Left Stick / L3 button
  • Sensing / Tracking Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope + three-axis accelerometer) Capacitive Sensor: Finger Touch DetectionIR LED: Position Tracking
  • Feedback: ​ Trigger Effect (on R2/L2 button), Haptic Feedback (by single actuator per unit)
  • Port: USB Type-C Port
  • Communication​: Bluetooth Ver5.1​
  • Battery​ Type: Built-in Lithium-ion Rechargeable Battery​

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (32)

More about PlayStation 5

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Square Enix president believes NFTs and blockchain tech will be a "major trend" this year

Share prices grow despite backlash.

68

GoldenEye 007 Xbox achievements leak points to new port

Dam!

64

New Samsung TVs will include cloud gaming and NFT support

Stadia, GeForce Now and Utomik supported so far.

40

Women of Treyarch say inclusive working environment is "our highest priority"

Call of Duty developer released a statement.

38

Tesla investigated by US regulators for letting drivers play games

Sonic was recently added.

35

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

72

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

67

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Premium only | Off Topic: An end-of-the-year miracle!

More Marlow.

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The weird history of handwriting

From cuneiform to Coca-Cola.

1

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: The trouble with game awards

Games have never been more diverse, but that's seldom reflected in games of the year lists. Why?

5

Comments (32)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store