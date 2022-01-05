PlayStation VR2 tech specs revealed

Sony has announced an official name and an array of technical details for its upcoming, under-wraps PlayStation VR successor for PlayStation 5.

PlayStation VR2, as it's now officially known, will boast 4K HDR OLED panels, offering a 110-degree field of view. These panels will have a resolution of 2000x2040 per eye, and frame rates of 90/120Hz.

You'll interact with games using the previously-revealed PlayStation 5 VR controllers - now officially branded the PlayStation VR2 Sense.

Integrated cameras within the headset will track your movement, as well as the Sense controllers. Eye tracking will mean you can look in a specific direction to serve as an additional input.

Built-in "Tempest 3D AudioTech" and headset vibration is also included, with Sony giving examples of use for the latter such as feeling "a character's elevated pulse during tense moments, the rush of objects passing close to the character's head, or the thrust of a vehicle as the character speeds forward".

Sony first announced it was creating a "next generation" PlayStation VR headset in February 2021, when it confirmed the device would connect to PS5 via a single cord to simplify setup and improve ease-of-use.

That initial announcement was designed to encourage VR game developers to get onboard with Sony's plans.

Now, nearly a year on, we're clearly closer to launch - but there's still no big reveal of the headset itself - or word on pricing or release date.

Finally, Sony's announcement today also included brief word of a new Horizon spin-off for PlayStation VR2, named Horizon Call of the Mountain, and a glimpse of it in action:

Here's today's list of PlayStation VR2 technical specs in detail for you to browse:

PlayStation VR2 headset:

Display method: OLED

Panel resolution:​ 2000 x 2040 per eye

Panel refresh rate​: 90Hz, 120Hz

Lens separation:​ Adjustable

Field of View​: Approx. 110 degrees

Sensors: Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)​ Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor

Cameras:​ 4 cameras for headset and controller tracking, ​IR camera for eye tracking per eye

Feedback​: Vibration on headset

Communication​ with PS5: USB Type-C

Audio​ Input: Built-in microphone

​Output: Stereo headphone jack

PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers: