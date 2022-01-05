Playground Games co-founder departs

Tenure spanned 12 years, five Forzas, but no Fable.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 5 January 2022

Playground Games co-founder and studio director Gavin Raeburn has left the company after 12 years.

Microsoft shared the news in a brief statement today, first reported by Windows Central. It's unclear where Raeburn is headed next.

Raeburn leaves a company he co-founded back in 2009 and helped grow into one of Microsoft's most important studios - home to the hugely-successful Forza Horizon series and, at some point, the next iteration of Fable.

A veteran of the video games industry, Raeburn served 24 years at Codemasters, beginning in the age of the Commodore 64. It was there he worked on Dirt, Grid and F1, before co-founding Playground.

At Playground, Raeburn and his co-founders Trevor Williams and Ralph Fulton grew the Forza Horizon offshoot into Xbox's biggest and best racing franchise. Its success has eclipsed that of the original Forza Motorsport, and helped win Playground the job of rebooting Fable.

But while Forza Horizon 5, released to acclaim last year, is off to another flying start, Fable is still nowhere to be seen.

Originally announced via teaser trailer back in July 2020, no new details on the Fable reboot have been released since.

"After 12 years working on five award-winning Forza Horizon games, Gavin Raeburn is leaving Playground Games as studio director," Alan Hartman, Microsoft CVP of Forza and Fable, stated today.

"A founding member of Playground Games, we thank Gav for his leadership and contributions to the Forza franchise and wish him all the best. Co-founder Trevor Williams will transition from general manager to studio head effective immediately, as the Playground Games team focuses on updates to Forza Horizon 5 and the development of Fable."

Back in 2020, Microsoft described its plans for a Fable reboot as "a new beginning" for the fantasy franchise. Eurogamer first heard word of Playground's involvement with a new Fable back in 2018, years before it was made official.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Fable

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

PS Plus owners of Final Fantasy 7 Remake get free PS5 upgrade this week

It's all in the cloud.

73

Fresh batch of games hit PS Plus and PS Now for January

Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5 and more.

40

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition leads January Xbox Game Pass additions

Plus Outer Wilds and Spelunky 2.

30

Final Fantasy 6 pixel remaster due February 2022

Still under Locke and key.

28

PC gamers are already modding Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Modgar.

21

You may also enjoy...

Looks like a Chrono Cross remake may be on the way

UPDATE: Crossover with Another Eden teased.

50

Final Fantasy 14 now most profitable game in the series

Reaping the rewards.

39

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

41

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Premium only | Off Topic: An end-of-the-year miracle!

More Marlow.

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The weird history of handwriting

From cuneiform to Coca-Cola.

1

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: The trouble with game awards

Games have never been more diverse, but that's seldom reflected in games of the year lists. Why?

5

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store