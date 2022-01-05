Horizon Call of the Mountain announced for PlayStation VR2

First gameplay from Sony's next-gen headset.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 5 January 2022

Sony has shown its first game for PlayStation VR2: a Horizon spin-off named Horizon Call of the Mountain.

This first-person experience sees you play a new character who meets franchise star Aloy and other familiar faces, and hangs about in Guerrilla's familiar robo-dino post-apocalypse.

A brief announcement video released today shows around 20 seconds of in-game footage:

Horizon Call of the Mountain is developed by Guerrilla in collaboration with recently-acquired UK studio Firesprite, the large Liverpool-based team which previously helped work on PS4 freebie The Playroom.

There's no word of a release date yet - though this is unsurprising, as Sony is yet to say when PlayStation VR2 itself will arrive.

This morning, Sony detailed its next-generation VR headset via an array of new technical specs - though we're also yet to see the unit itself.

Horizon Forbidden West, meanwhile, launches for PS4 and PS5 next month on 18th February.

