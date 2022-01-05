Activision files lawsuit against Call of Duty cheat site

Activision has filed a lawsuit against cheat site EngineOwning for selling cheats for Call of Duty: Warzone, as well as other online shooters.

The lawsuit, filed in the Central District of California, accuses EngineOwning of "trafficking for circumvention devices", "intentional interference with contractual relations", and "unfair competition".

EngineOwning sells cheats for a number of online games, including Call of Duty games, Halo Infinite, Battlefield 5, Splitgate and more. Players can subscribe to receive a suite of cheats, including radars, aimbots, and triggerbots for automatic shooting.

According to the lawsuit, Activision "seeks to put a stop to unlawful conduct by an organisation that is distributing and selling for profit numerous malicious software products designed to enable members of the public to gain unfair competitive advantages".

It describes EngineOwning as a "German business entity... engaged in the development, sale, distribution, marketing, and exploitation of a portfolio of malicious cheats and hacks for popular online multiplayer games, most prominently the COD Games".

EngineOwning also claims to be developing a similar suite of cheats for Overwatch, owned by Activision affiliate Blizzard.

Activision is coming down heavily against cheaters in Call of Duty.

It recently implemented anti-cheat software to deter cheaters, resulting in permanent suspension of accounts.

Thousands of cheater accounts have since been banned.