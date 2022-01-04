New Samsung TVs will include cloud gaming and NFT support

The 2022 range of Samsung Neo QLED televisions will include a Gaming Hub that supports cloud streaming and NFTs.

Cloud game libraries from Stadia, GeForce Now and Utomik will be featured, with "more to come". Games can be played simply by pairing a compatible controller.

In addition, TV owners will be able to purchase, display and "trade" NFTs directly from their devices.

The Gaming Hub will bring all gaming content together in one menu, also including YouTube Gaming content and connected consoles.

Samsung announced the news at tech trade show CES 2022.

"We know that gaming continues to increase in popularity for our customers and we have bridged the gap between our Smart TV leadership and advanced gaming software to create an easier way for people to enjoy the games they love, faster," said Won-Jin Lee, corporate president at Samsung Electronics.

"We developed the Samsung Gaming Hub with our incredible content partners to benefit all gamers, and we plan to continue our collaboration to grow the ecosystem."

The inclusion of Google's Stadia platform will boost access to its games, a platform Google promised was "alive and well" back in May 2021.

Utomik, meanwhile, has a library of 1325 games, many of which are available via the cloud.

"Utomik's advanced gaming platform and their willingness to innovate on new features and gaming experiences make them a natural fit for the Samsung Gaming Hub," said Samsung's Sarah Nelson.

Notably, the TVs don't include Xbox Game Pass, though this could still happen. Ahead of E3 2021, Microsoft stated it was looking to add Xbox functionality to TVs in the future.