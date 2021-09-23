Watch tonight's Nintendo Direct here

Join us tonight to watch Nintendo's latest Direct broadcast, live at 11pm UK time.

The bumper stream is set to last 40 minutes, so grab a late night coffee and settle down for plenty of updates on Nintendo Switch games due over the remainder of 2021 - such as Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars, Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp, and Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain.

It's also time we heard about the final character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Birdo, we've been rooting for you since launch), as well as that Animal Crossing: New Horizons update Nintendo previously teased (Brewster, please)!

Will we also hear of Nintendo's plans to expand its Switch Online subscription service? And what about Nintendo's games due in 2022, such as Splatoon 3 and Zelda: Breath of the Wild's sequel? We'll be here with our coffees, watching too.