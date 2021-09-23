The final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character will be...

Announced next month.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor

The final character to join the bulging Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster will be announced on 5th October, Nintendo said during tonight's Nintendo Direct. It's

Birdo, we're rooting for you.

That announcement will mark the final time a new fighter will be revealed for Smash Bros. Ultimate, which has received two season passes' worth of new additions at a steady rate since the game's original release back in December 2018.

Smash Bros. boss Masahiro Sakurai previously confirmed back in June this year that no further characters will be added, and there will not be a third season pass.

"Gathering all of these games, new and old, and compiling them into a single product is a task that has meant a lot to me," Sakurai said at the time. "Now that I think about it, it's been close to 10 years since Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and Nintendo 3DS was in development. I've been working on this for a long time. You could call it my life's work.

"But finally, the next DLC fighter will be the last one. There won't be any more after that."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Super Smash Bros.

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Mick McGinty, the man behind so much iconic 90s video game art, has passed away

From Street Fighter 2 to Streets of Rage and so much more besides.

32

Among Us Arena is a fan-made fighting game with some killer combos

Knife's out.

3

King of Fighters 15 out February 2022

Punch up.

1

Ex-Aeon Must Die devs criticise game's re-emergence following "abuse, manipulation, theft" allegations

"The soul of AMD is still with us, it cannot be taken away."

10

Samurai Shodown is getting Baiken from Guilty Gear as a DLC character

Cross-up.

9

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown review - imperfect version of an all-time great

Lion's share.

67

Review | Save your £16 - the Mortal Kombat movie is boring

Finish bin.

118

Feature | On the trail of the odd one out in the Virtua Fighter series

Virtua Fighter 3 and me.

112

Feature | The fighting game community should do more to combat its sexual harassment problem

What next after the FGC's Me Too?

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tier List: All fighters ranked plus the best melee, sword and ranged fighters explained

Where does Kazuya debut in our updated Super Smash Bros Ultimate tier list?

11

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch