The Steam Winter Sale is now live until 5th January 2022.

Yes it's that time of year to go trawling through your wishlist to grab any discounted games and add to your 2021 backlog.

There are big savings across a number of franchises, from Final Fantasy and Resident Evil, to Yakuza, Hitman, Assassin's Creed and plenty more.

There are plenty of savings on indie games too, like Hades, Loop Hero, Ikenfell, Dicey Dungeons, Cross Code and more.

PC gamers can also check out the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale and the GOG Winter Sale for further discounts.

Yesterday Sony launched its Winter Sale on PlayStation. Xbox is also running a Countdown Sale on individual games, if you're yet to get Game Pass.