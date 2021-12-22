PlayStation Holiday Sale launches today

The PlayStation Store's Holiday Sale begins today with discounts on exclusive games.

The promotion will run until 19th January 2022, with more games set to be added on 5th January 2022.

The sale includes PlayStation exclusives from this year like Death Stranding Director's Cut, Deathloop, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

It's also a great time to catch up on the likes of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Hades, Guardians of the Galaxy, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Psychonauts 2, Resident Evil Village, Tales of Arise and more.

An incomplete list of discounted games is available on this PlayStation Blog.