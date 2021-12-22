PlayStation Holiday Sale launches today

Discounts on console exclusives.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 22 December 2021

The PlayStation Store's Holiday Sale begins today with discounts on exclusive games.

The promotion will run until 19th January 2022, with more games set to be added on 5th January 2022.

The sale includes PlayStation exclusives from this year like Death Stranding Director's Cut, Deathloop, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

It's also a great time to catch up on the likes of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Hades, Guardians of the Galaxy, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Psychonauts 2, Resident Evil Village, Tales of Arise and more.

An incomplete list of discounted games is available on this PlayStation Blog.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

Death Stranding: Director's Cut

Deathloop

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Microsoft can't get hold of retail Xbox Series X consoles for this weekend's Halo tournament

"Why? Global supply chain shortage is real."

76

Ubisoft staff leaving in "the great exodus"

Resignations at all levels of the business.

71

Five Sega Mega Drive games join Nintendo Switch Online today

Altered Beast! ToeJam & Earl! Three more!

55

Resident Evil Village is our most-completed game of 2021

Metroid Dread takes second place.

45

Psygnosis and Evolution Studios founder Ian Hetherington dies

A UK video game industry veteran.

40

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

76

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

67

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Premium only | Off Topic: An end-of-the-year miracle!

More Marlow.

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The weird history of handwriting

From cuneiform to Coca-Cola.

1

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: The trouble with game awards

Games have never been more diverse, but that's seldom reflected in games of the year lists. Why?

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

6

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store