FIFA 22 is the UK's Christmas number one

EA has more Christmas hits than any other publisher.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 22 December 2021

FIFA 22 is the UK's Christmas number one this year, at least by physical sales.

EA's football game is followed by Among Us and Call of Duty: Vanguard, according to the latest sales report from GSD.

It means that EA now has more Christmas number one games than any other publisher.

FIFA has been a regular fixture on the list of number ones since the first game in the series way back in 1993.

Activision's Call of Duty series also dominates since the success of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare in 2007.

Last year's Christmas number one was Assassin's Creed: Valhalla.

Nintendo's only Christmas number one was The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in 1998. Surprisingly, no Mario games feature on the list.

In this year's Christmas top ten, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond is the highest Nintendo game at number five, with Shining Pearl at number nine. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is at seven and Animal Crossing: New Horizons is at ten.

Of course this is only physical sales, so digital sales could tell a different story.

