Final Fantasy 6 pixel remaster due February 2022

Still under Locke and key.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 21 December 2021

The Final Fantasy 6 pixel remaster now has a release date of February 2022.

Square Enix has been re-releasing its early games on mobile and Steam, with Final Fantasy 6 being the last installment in the collection.

The first three remasters were released on 28th July, so fans have been eagerly anticipating the close of the collection.

"In order to bring you the best experience possible, we're giving ourselves the necessary time to apply final polish while finishing development on the game," reads a statement from Square Enix.

Some pre-purchase items have been added and will be available when the game launches, including special remixed versions of themes from the soundtrack that gradually morph from the original to a reworked alternative.

Special wallpapers are also included.

The remasters feature updated pixel art, music and other improvements. All six games are available in a single bundle.

Final Fantasy 6 has something of a chequered history for remasters, so hopes are high Square Enix gets it right with this one.

