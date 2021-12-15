Ubisoft announces Splinter Cell remake

Early days, using Snowdrop engine.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Deputy Editorial Director
Updated on 15 December 2021

Ubisoft has announced it's working on a Splinter Cell remake.

The remake is in development at Far Cry 6 lead studio Ubisoft Toronto, and is being built on Ubisoft's Snowdrop engine - the same engine used to develop Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Ubisoft's upcoming Star Wars game.

A Ubisoft video that acts as a hiring call for the project is below:

Ubisoft said to expect "new-generation visuals and gameplay, and the dynamic lighting and shadows the series is known for".

In a blog post, producer Matt West said the remake is "in the very earliest stages of development".

"What we're trying to do is make sure the spirit of the early games remains intact, in all of the ways that gave early Splinter Cell its identity," West said.

"So, as we're building it from the ground up, we're going to update it visually, as well as some of the design elements to match player comfort and expectations, and we are going to keep it linear like the original games, not make it open world."

It's been 19 years since the first Splinter Cell game came out in November 2002, and eight years since the release of the last mainline Splinter Cell game, Ubisoft Toronto's Blacklist. Rumours of the series' return have rumbled for years since then. Finally, Splinter Cell is officially set to return.

