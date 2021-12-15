PlayStation launches website to highlight accessibility of its consoles

"We strive to build a future for players of all abilities."

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 15 December 2021

PlayStation has launched a new accessibility website to showcase the features of its PS4 and PS5 consoles.

The website lists core visual and audio features, as well as closed captions, controls and chat transcription.

Some of the PS5's most accessible games are also featured, including The Last of Us Part 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The website launch is a further indication of PlayStation's commitment to accessibility, shared by Microsoft with its console features and custom controller.

"At Sony Interactive Entertainment, we strive to build a future for players of all abilities. We use technology to advance accessibility tools, products and services for our PlayStation community, and to guide our mission: to connect the world through the power of play," says Jim Ryan, President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment on the site.

Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios, is also quoted: "Creating an accessible world for gamers motivates us and inspires our work. At PlayStation Studios, we aspire to craft gaming content that not only delivers immersive experiences, but also allows gamers to create meaningful connections as we have so much in common through the shared joy of play."

Accessibility in gaming is becoming an increasingly considered issue. A recent report by Scope indicates the current state of the industry and what's next.

