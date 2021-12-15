OlliOlli World gets February 2022 release date and expansion pass

Coming to Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 15 December 2021

OlliOlli World, the ambitious new entry in developer Roll7's acclaimed skateboarding series, finally has a release date and will be coming to Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on 8th February next year.

OlliOlli World takes the wonderfully satisfying skateboard-infused action-platforming of its predecessors and transplants it into the striking - and, for the first time in the series, fully 3D - world of Radlandia, a kingdom forged by the skateboard gods.

"Traverse a delightful and weird world as you take on missions, challenges, and make new friends along the way," explains Roll7 of its new adventure. "Customise your character's looks, tricks, and style while you experience explorable levels with multiple paths that provide an array of opportunities for player expression. Challenge the world in Leagues or dare a friend to beat your best tricks on one of millions of sharable levels."

OlliOlli World - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer.

Roll7 has been sharing snatches of OlliOlli World since its announcement back in April, but the only whisper of a release date so far has been a vague pointer toward "this winter". That's all changed, however, with the developer now confirming the game will be coming to Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on 8th February 2022.

OlliOlli World - which is being published by Take-Two's Private Division label, which recently bought Roll7 - will cost around £24.99 when it launches, and is currently available to pre-order on Switch's eShop, Steam, and the PlayStation and Xbox stores. Those that choose to do so will get a number of exclusive character customisation items, including the BunnyLord Head, Hero T-Shirt, Hero Skate Deck, Hero Arm Cast, and Hero Tattoos.

There's also a £35.99 Rad Edition, which includes the base game, the Close Encounter Skate Deck, and access to the newly announced expansion pass, which will see the arrival of two additional story episodes - one, Void Riders, due next summer and a second in the autumn - both featuring a new biome, levels, characters, gameplay, and customisation unlocks.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about OlliOlli World

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

DJ Steve Aoki played a disappointing virtual concert for Sonic's 30th anniversary

Sonic mania.

36

Banjo-Kazooie headed to Nintendo Switch Online in January

Getting Jiggie with it.

26

Next Sonic game and movie sequel confirmed to be airing at this week's Game Awards

UPDATE: And here's the film trailer.

21

Sonic the Hedgehog will become playable via Tesla

Please don't go fast.

18

Rayman Origins is currently free on PC

And you've got until next Wednesday to grab it.

18

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

24

Review | Exo One review - not quite out-of-this-world enough

Star for the course.

29

Essential | Metroid Dread review - a sublime return for a Nintendo icon

The Chozo one.

145

Recommended | Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania review - effective cover version of an all-time great

Gon-gon in 60 seconds.

60

Feature | The Super Mario Bros. speedrunning community just broke the 4 minute and 55-second mark - why does that matter?

Plumbing new depths.

30

Supporters only

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

Premium only | Off Topic: An end-of-the-year miracle!

More Marlow.

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The weird history of handwriting

From cuneiform to Coca-Cola.

1

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: The trouble with game awards

Games have never been more diverse, but that's seldom reflected in games of the year lists. Why?

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

6

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store