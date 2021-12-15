First look at Stargate: Timekeepers gameplay

In the loop.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Deputy Editorial Director
Updated on 15 December 2021

Publisher Slitherine has revealed gameplay of Stargate: Timekeepers.

The video below shows over three minutes of gameplay from the campaign's second mission, dubbed The Resistance.

Stargate: Timekeepers is a real-time tactics game where you lead a team of specialists through a story-driven campaign set in the SG-1 universe (that's the TV show, as opposed to the much-loved film from the '90s).

Timekeepers departs from the end of season seven of the Stargate SG-1 main plot to create an original story, unfolding over 14 missions. It revolves around unravelling a timeloop mystery and defeating the Goa'uld threat.

As you can tell from the gameplay, the emphasis here is on stealth. You need to sneak your characters behind enemy lines, keeping an eye on shifting sight cones and areas of the environment you can interact with to your advantage.

Stargate: Timekeepers is in the works at Creative Forge Games, the Polish studio behind Phantom Doctrine and Hard West, and is produced with MGM Studios. Expect a release on PC in 2022.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

More about Stargate Timekeepers

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director  |  wyp100

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Myth of Empires removed from Steam after copyright infringement allegations

Developer accused of stealing code from Ark: Survival Evolved.

19

Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance is a new RTS due out on PC in 2022

I'll be backspace.

13

Conan Exiles developer Funcom announces Dune: Spice Wars

Sands good to us.

9

Nurgle looks like the reason for me to play Total War Warhammer 3

Absolute filth.

7

You can give Company of Heroes 3 a try this week

Via a multiplayer pre-alpha.

4

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | Beast Breaker review: smart, heart-warming strategy reminiscent of Peggle

A mouseketeer's adventure.

12

Here's a full Age of Empires 4 multiplayer match

Village people.

8

Firaxis reveals Marvel's Midnight Suns, a "tactical RPG" that's less XCOM than you might think

Wolverine! Blade! Ghost Rider! The Hunter?

17

Dark fantasy King Arthur XCOM-alike reaches Kickstarter goal

Kay.

Feature | The best 20 Switch games you can play right now

From Astral Chain to Zelda.

226

Supporters only

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

Premium only | Off Topic: An end-of-the-year miracle!

More Marlow.

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The weird history of handwriting

From cuneiform to Coca-Cola.

1

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: The trouble with game awards

Games have never been more diverse, but that's seldom reflected in games of the year lists. Why?

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

6

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store