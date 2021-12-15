First look at Stargate: Timekeepers gameplay

Publisher Slitherine has revealed gameplay of Stargate: Timekeepers.

The video below shows over three minutes of gameplay from the campaign's second mission, dubbed The Resistance.

Stargate: Timekeepers is a real-time tactics game where you lead a team of specialists through a story-driven campaign set in the SG-1 universe (that's the TV show, as opposed to the much-loved film from the '90s).

Timekeepers departs from the end of season seven of the Stargate SG-1 main plot to create an original story, unfolding over 14 missions. It revolves around unravelling a timeloop mystery and defeating the Goa'uld threat.

As you can tell from the gameplay, the emphasis here is on stealth. You need to sneak your characters behind enemy lines, keeping an eye on shifting sight cones and areas of the environment you can interact with to your advantage.

Stargate: Timekeepers is in the works at Creative Forge Games, the Polish studio behind Phantom Doctrine and Hard West, and is produced with MGM Studios. Expect a release on PC in 2022.