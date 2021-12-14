Windjammers sequel coming to consoles and PC next year

Windjammers 2 is due out across consoles and PC next year, a sequel to the 1994 Neo Geo original.

It's an arcade fantasy sports game that sees two players in head-to-head power disc throwing matches.

The game has been developed by Dotemu, a French studio dedicated to retro games that worked on the likes of Streets of Rage 4, Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap, and a remaster of the original Windjammers released on PS4 and Vita in 2017.

A new PlayStation Blog includes insight into how the Dotemu team remained true to the original game, while including new ideas. That involved disassembling the original code to understand how it worked.

"Deciphering code from 1994 was key to capturing the essence of Windjammers!" reads the post. "We also got help from the French Windjammers community, who tested our different builds to confirm that we were heading in the right direction for capturing the fun and authenticity of the original game."

New moves have been included for the sequel, including slapshots, dropshots and jumping to catch the disc.

There will also be new characters with special abilities and ten courts with unique features.

Windjammers 2 will be released on 20th January 2022 on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Stadia. It will also be added to Game Pass on both console and PC.