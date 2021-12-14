The PlayStation 4 has been hacked to allow for homebrew apps

A newly-discovered hacking exploit has opened up the PlayStation 4 and Pro, and may work on a PS5 too.

A trio of console hackers have released the hack, which works on consoles with firmware update 9.00 and earlier, and allows for homebrew apps and unauthorised copies of games to be played.

Hacker SpecterDev shared a video on Twitter with custom firmware running on a PlayStation 4 console.

This exploit is particularly notable as previous attempts ran on much earlier firmware updates, meaning new games which require the latest firmware won't be playable.

However, Sony has only just released its latest update - 9.03 - meaning many more players yet to update can potentially access the hack.

Another hacker involved, Znullptr, tweeted that the PlayStation 5 could also potentially be hacked in the same way, but this is yet to be tested as the lead developer from the hacking team doesn't have a PS5 console.

Alright, was just a joke about caturday.

The exploit is legit, and as a bonus:

The kernel exploit affects Playstation5 as well!

(no, ps5 is not ready or being released, the lead developer does not currently have a ps5 console) — Z (@Znullptr) December 13, 2021

Many consoles are eventually hacked, so it's little surprise this exploit has been discovered for the PS4. The potential compatibility of this exploit with PS5, though, will be a worrying sign for Sony.