The PlayStation 4 has been hacked to allow for homebrew apps

PS5 potentially also vulnerable.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 14 December 2021

A newly-discovered hacking exploit has opened up the PlayStation 4 and Pro, and may work on a PS5 too.

A trio of console hackers have released the hack, which works on consoles with firmware update 9.00 and earlier, and allows for homebrew apps and unauthorised copies of games to be played.

Hacker SpecterDev shared a video on Twitter with custom firmware running on a PlayStation 4 console.

This exploit is particularly notable as previous attempts ran on much earlier firmware updates, meaning new games which require the latest firmware won't be playable.

However, Sony has only just released its latest update - 9.03 - meaning many more players yet to update can potentially access the hack.

Another hacker involved, Znullptr, tweeted that the PlayStation 5 could also potentially be hacked in the same way, but this is yet to be tested as the lead developer from the hacking team doesn't have a PS5 console.

Many consoles are eventually hacked, so it's little surprise this exploit has been discovered for the PS4. The potential compatibility of this exploit with PS5, though, will be a worrying sign for Sony.

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

