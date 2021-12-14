The Gunk leads new additions to Xbox Game Pass

UPDATE 14/12/21: Among Us will also be out on Xbox Game Pass via the cloud on 16th December, as well as Metroidvania game Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth on console, PC and cloud.

All the details of the new games can be found in a new Xbox Wire post.

ORIGINAL STORY 14/12/21: A bunch of new games are headed to Xbox Game Pass, including day one release The Gunk.

Announced on the Xbox On YouTube channel, nine games will arrive on the platform on 16th December, just in time for Christmas.

The Gunk, Mortal Kombat 11 and Firewatch are the main draw, along with Lake and Broken Age.

The full list of games is as follows:

Ben 10: Power Trip

Broken Age

Firewatch

The Gunk

Lake

Mortal Kombat 11

Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

Race With Ryan

Transformers: Battlegrounds

All games are available across console, PC and cloud.

For the full list of Xbox Game Pass games, check out our full guide. With Christmas next week, it's likely these could be the final additions of the year.

And for PC players, Game Pass is now known as PC Game Pass, with the Xbox branding dropped.