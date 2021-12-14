System Shock's long-in-the-works remake is now set to launch next year

But in the meantime, new screenshots!

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 14 December 2021

If been wondering where Nightdive Studios' long-in-the-works System Shock remake has got to - given that it's previously announced "late summer" 2021 release window has very much been and gone - the developer says the project is now due to arrive some time next year. It'll be published by Koch Media's Prime Matter division and there are a selection of new screenshots to tide people over until more solid release date news comes their way.

It has, of course, been a long and eventful road for the System Shock remake, which was originally intended to be a remaster of Looking Glass Technologies' cult-classic 1994 sci-fi horror before ballooning in scope. By the time its Kickstarter commenced in July 2016, Nightdive was calling it a "reboot" and, after a rocky period of development, the studio announced it was putting the project on hiatus after letting "things get out of control".

Nightdive eventually managed to get its remake back on track - albeit by essentially restarting with more focussed goals - and development has been steadily ticking forward ever since, with the studio providing frequent progress updates over on Kickstarter, even going as far as to announce that "late summer" release window earlier this year.

System Shock Research Teaser Trailer.

That, obviously, never came to pass, but Nightdive did address the game's no-show in September, telling Kickstarter backers, "I know there has been some confusion over dates, and announcements which is an unfortunate reality of making games, but I can assure you that System Shock is on the way. We have some big news to share in the future that will help make sense of what's been going on".

That news, presumably, is today's announcement the System Shock remake will now be published by Koch Media's Prime Matter division, marking Nightdive's first external publishing deal. In a statement accompanying the news, Nightdive CEO Stephen Kick said the deal would "allow us to offer System Shock to fans all over the world, both in digital and physical goods formats, as well as fully honour our commitments to our fans and, in particular, to our thousands of supporters on Kickstarter, without whom this game would have never been possible."

This year has seen Nightdive show off its long-awaited System Shock remake in various guises - we've seen new gameplay footage and even a PC demo - but those eager for a more current glimpse of the game's state now have an a fresh selection of screenshots (below) to peruse at their leisure while they await firmer news of its arrival on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC some time next year.

screenshot_1
screenshot_2
screenshot_3
screenshot_4
screenshot_5
screenshot_6
screenshot_7
screenshot_8
screenshot_9
screenshot_10
screenshot_11
screenshot_12

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

More about System Shock Remastered

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

No, you can't play Halo Infinite's campaign now, even if you have the disc

Spartan offerings.

172

343 warns Halo Infinite players not to Quick Resume the campaign

Slow march.

133

343 apologises for lack of Halo Infinite campaign pre-load as fans face minimum 30GB download tonight

Status report.

94

Campaign level select in Halo Infinite is "challenging" but 343 Industries is "working" on it

"It's not that it doesn't work, it's just that it's not finished."

69

Halo Infinite reportedly once had a "vast, Zelda-like" open world

Master Chief's rocky journey to Zeta.

65

You may also enjoy...

New Destiny 2 dungeons won't be available in the standard edition

Deluxe edition of the Witch Queen will be required.

54

Halo Infinite ranking system: All competitive tiers and ranks in order in Halo Infinite's Ranked Arena

How to climb the ranks in Halo Infinite's ranking system.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost roadmap and upcoming events list

We have to go back.

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Destiny 2 Shattered Realm secrets, collectibles and rotation for Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams and Ruins of Wrath

Where to find the Season of the Lost's biggest secrets - and when you can access them.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: An end-of-the-year miracle!

More Marlow.

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The weird history of handwriting

From cuneiform to Coca-Cola.

1

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: The trouble with game awards

Games have never been more diverse, but that's seldom reflected in games of the year lists. Why?

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

6

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Warm drinks with Coffee Talk creator Fahmi

There's a latte talk about.

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store