Chocobo GP kart racer gets a release date

Ready, set, Chocobo!

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 14 December 2021

Final Fantasy kart racing game Chocobo GP now has a release date of 10th March 2022, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

New details have emerged about both its single and multiplayer modes. A free-to-play version will also be available as Chocobo GP Lite, which includes access to the Story Mode prologue in single player mode, Chocobo GP mode, and both local and online multiplayer (if hosted by someone with the full game).

A new trailer shows the game in action, featuring favourite characters from the series like Mog, Terra, Steiner and Vivi, as well as tracks inspired by the games and the magicite attacks you'll use to gain pole position.

Those characters and courses will be unlockable in the game's single player story mode. There's also the online 64-player knock-out style tournament Chocobo GP mode; Time Attack against yourself and players from around the world; a Series Race of four courses; and Custom Race with player-chosen rules. The latter two are both single and multiplayer modes.

Magicite and special abilities appear to be a mix of elemental magic, warps, missiles and more. Will there be an equivalent to Mario Kart's dreaded blue shell?

The game will be available digitally from 10th March. Save data from Chocobo GP Lite will transfer to the full game if bought. The game was first announced back at the September Nintendo Direct.

