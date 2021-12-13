PlayStation 5 console covers coming early next year

Available in five colours.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 13 December 2021

Sony will release a new line of coloured accessories for the PS5 next year, including controllers and console covers.

The existing DualSense controllers in Midnight Black and Cosmic Red will be joined by Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple.

In addition, console covers will be available in all five colours, meaning you can now have a completely black PS5 should you wish.

The console covers can be clicked on and off to replace the standard white. They're compatible with both the physical and digital versions of the console.

Midnight Black and Cosmic Red console covers will be available from January 2022, though release dates may vary across regions. The other accessories will follow in the first half of 2022.

In addition, some of the accessories will be available via early access on the PlayStation Direct store in the US, UK, France and Germany.

Check out this PlayStation Blog for all the details.

It's been suspected that Sony would release more coloured options for its console following options from third parties.

Dbrand taunted Sony when it launched its Darkplates and received a letter from Sony threatening legal action. Their console covers remove the upper collar and include a vent the company claimed improves thermals.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Xbox Game Pass for PC is now PC Game Pass

"Really, that's it."

81

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade's standard edition will cost £65/$70 on PC

The "deluxe edition" will set you back £90/$95.

69

Activision Blizzard says "active, transparent dialogue between leaders and employees" better than unionisation in email to staff

As strike action heads into fifth day.

62

Sony acquires Valkyrie Entertainment

It brings Sony's collection of in-house studios to 17.

39

Bungie CEO apologises after damning report exposes a culture of "overt sexism" at the studio

"It is clear we still have work ahead of us."

32

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

76

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

69

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The weird history of handwriting

From cuneiform to Coca-Cola.

1

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: The trouble with game awards

Games have never been more diverse, but that's seldom reflected in games of the year lists. Why?

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

6

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Warm drinks with Coffee Talk creator Fahmi

There's a latte talk about.

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store